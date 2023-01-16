Yellow weather warning issued for Malaga province and orange for Granada and Almeria

By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 3:31
Image of strong waves crashing ashore.
Credit: Peter Wollinga/Shutterstock.com
AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, issued a yellow weather warning in the province of Malaga on Sunday, January 15. It warns of coastal phenomena expected to occur in the eastern coastal area of the Axarquia.
The forecast indicated that strong winds of up to 70km/h will blow, causing possible waves of up to three or four metres in height along the coast.
This latest alert is active from 8am this Monday 16, through until midnight on Wednesday 18. The warning is issued with a risk probability of between 40 and 70 per cent said the experts. Strong westerly winds will be responsible for the coastal activity.
AEMET Informa: Aviso amarillo por fenómenos costeros en la zona de la Axarquía. Comienzo 8:00 H. del 16/01/2023. Finalización 0:00 H. del 17/01/2023. Probabilidad 40-70%.
— CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) January 15, 2023
An orange warning is also issued for the coasts of Granada and Almeria, for the same reason, although the wind in this area of the community will be Force 8. Skies will remain clear, with cloudy intervals, but without any rainfall.
On Tuesday 17, the coastal strip will see the day begin with a lot of cloud although again without rain. Temperatures will remain stable, with maximums possibly touching 20°C and minimums that will not drop below 10°C in coastal regions.
Share this story
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
