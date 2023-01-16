Yellow weather warning issued for Malaga province and orange for Granada and Almeria

By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 3:31

Image of strong waves crashing ashore. Credit: Peter Wollinga/Shutterstock.com

Malaga province has been issued with a yellow weather warning while Granada and Almeria have an orange alert, for strong winds and high waves in coastal areas.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, issued a yellow weather warning in the province of Malaga on Sunday, January 15. It warns of coastal phenomena expected to occur in the eastern coastal area of the Axarquia.

The forecast indicated that strong winds of up to 70km/h will blow, causing possible waves of up to three or four metres in height along the coast.