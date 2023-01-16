UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection with Camden drive-by shooting Close
Trending:

Yellow weather warning issued for Malaga province and orange for Granada and Almeria

By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 3:31

Image of strong waves crashing ashore. Credit: Peter Wollinga/Shutterstock.com

Malaga province has been issued with a yellow weather warning while Granada and Almeria have an orange alert, for strong winds and high waves in coastal areas.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, issued a yellow weather warning in the province of Malaga on Sunday, January 15. It warns of coastal phenomena expected to occur in the eastern coastal area of the Axarquia.

The forecast indicated that strong winds of up to 70km/h will blow, causing possible waves of up to three or four metres in height along the coast.

This latest alert is active from 8am this Monday 16, through until midnight on Wednesday 18. The warning is issued with a risk probability of between 40 and 70 per cent said the experts. Strong westerly winds will be responsible for the coastal activity.

An orange warning is also issued for the coasts of Granada and Almeria, for the same reason, although the wind in this area of ​​the community will be Force 8. Skies will remain clear, with cloudy intervals, but without any rainfall.

On Tuesday 17, the coastal strip will see the day begin with a lot of cloud although again without rain. Temperatures will remain stable, with maximums possibly touching 20°C and minimums that will not drop below 10°C in coastal regions.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading