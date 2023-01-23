Claims that Russian military intelligence was behind letter bombs sent in Spain last year

By Chris King • 23 January 2023 • 0:41

Image of a letter bomb. Credit: Policia Nacional

The letter bombs that were sent in Spain last year were most likely organised by Russian military intelligence claimed the New York Times.

A series of envelopes and packages mailed last November and December to various official locations in Spain were the work of Russian military intelligence. This report was made today, Sunday, January 22, by the New York Times.

The news outlet claimed that a source informed them that members of the Russian Imperial Movement, a far-right group, were involved in the campaign, at the bequest of Moscow, as reported by gazeta.ru.

“In recent weeks, investigators have focused their attention on the Russian Imperial Movement, a radical group that has members and partners across Europe, as well as military-style training centres in St. Petersburg”, the source allegedly told the newspaper.

As noted by the publication, Spanish and foreign investigators are currently investigating who sent letters with explosive devices inside them in November-December 2022.

They were delivered to the official residence of Pedro Sanchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, the US and Ukrainian embassies, and to Spain’s Ministry of Defence.

According to the sources of the newspaper, the movement has links with the Russian special services, and important members of the organisation have been located in Spain.

US officials suggested that the Russian officers in charge of the campaign were intent on catching European governments by surprise. They may well have been testing puppet groups in case Moscow decided to escalate the conflict they added.

“The obvious purpose of the action was to show that Russia and its puppets can deliver terrorist strikes throughout Europe, including in the capitals of NATO member states”, the newspaper’s interlocutors told them.

It was previously reported that investigations made by the Spanish police revealed that the six letters had all originated from the city of Valladolid.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.