Close call as lightning pierces Iberia passenger jet’s nose

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 January 2023 • 10:32

Iberia A319 - Image Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

An Iberia passenger jet has had a close call after lightning pierced the nose of the aircraft as it was approaching the airport in San Sebastian.

The A319 Airbus was reported by Preferente on Monday, January 30 to have suffered damage to the radome.

The radome is the nose cover that provides the plane with improved aerodynamics but is also the protection for the plane’s radar equipment.

The lightning bolt is said to have pierced the cone coming out the opposite end of one of the horizontal stabilisers, which burst as a result.

A video posted by the company shows the damage to the aircraft being repaired.