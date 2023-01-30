Close call as lightning pierces Iberia passenger jet’s nose

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 January 2023 • 10:32
Iberia A319 - Image Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com
The A319 Airbus was reported by Preferente on Monday, January 30 to have suffered damage to the radome.
The radome is the nose cover that provides the plane with improved aerodynamics but is also the protection for the plane’s radar equipment.
The lightning bolt is said to have pierced the cone coming out the opposite end of one of the horizontal stabilisers, which burst as a result.
A video posted by the company shows the damage to the aircraft being repaired.
Although the strike caused damage to the Iberia passenger jet it is understood that it managed to land safely and without harm to any of its crew and passengers.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.