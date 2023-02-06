Former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai aged 79 Close
BREAKING: MASSIVE magnitude 7.8 earthquake destroys buildings in southern Turkey

By Chris King • 06 February 2023 • 2:47

MASSIVE magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes southern Turkey

A powerful earthquake has struck the Nurdagi region in the Gaziantep Province of southern Turkey causing buildings to collapse.

 

A massive earthquake measuring a preliminary 7.8 magnitude on the Richter scale struck southern Turkey this morning, Monday, February 6. The exact strength of the quake could be adjusted once the seismologists review their data and calculations.

As reported by the USGS, the tremor occurred at 4:17am local time in the Nurdagi region in the province of Gaziantep. Its epicentre was estimated to have been some 37 km northwest of the main city of Gaziantep and at a shallow depth of 24.1km.

Initial footage uploaded onto social media shows that substantial damage has been caused to buildings. There are no confirmed reports yet of any injuries to members of the public.

Social media users have reported feeling the tremor as far afield as Israel, Syria, Palestine, and Lebanon. One video posted on Twitter showed the contents of a Beirut supermarket scattered over the floor.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

