By Chris King • 06 February 2023 • 4:15
At least 15 dead after enormous earthquake destroys buildings in southern Turkey
UPDATE: Monday, February 6 at 4:30am
At least 15 people are reported to have been killed as a result of the enormous earthquake that hit southern Turkey in the early hours of today, Monday, February 6.
There were 10 fatalities confirmed in the city of Sanlıurfa, where 16 buildings fell. Another five people were reported dead in Osmaniye, where, according to the governor, 34 buildings collapsed.
Confirmed death toll from Turkey quake rises to 15, including 10 in Şanlıurfa and 5 in Osmaniye
— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 6, 2023
Osmaniye governor: "34 buildings collapsed, 5 deaths" [so far]#Deprem #Turkey 🇹🇷
— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) February 6, 2023
Şanlıurfa governor: "16 buildings collapsed, 10 dead" [as of now]#Deprem #Turkey 🇹🇷
Turkey’s interior ministry has placed the country on its highest possible alert level of 4. According to the mayor of the city of Adana, 17 and 14-story buildings have collapsed. The Turkish Interior Minister, Süleyman Soylu, has reportedly requested international aid.
Heartbreaking footage of an eight-storey building collapsing in the city of Diyarbakir appeared online, retweeted by the BNO News Live site.
WATCH: Building collapses during earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey pic.twitter.com/GfQzglgDGK
8-story building collapsed in Diyarbakır.#Deprem #Turkey 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/Tfia3JjWPd
A video said to be from Hatay province suggests that a gas pipeline exploded after the quake.
Gas pipeline explodes in Hatay province. (Amik) #Deprem #Turkey 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/VVMINLxkLj
A large fire has broken out in the city of Kahramanmaras, as a result of the tremor, as shown by a video posted online by RawNews1st.
Huge fire raging in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Turkey following the 7.8 MAG #earthquake overnight. pic.twitter.com/CS5xiOPt4S
Monday, February 6 at 2:47am
A massive earthquake measuring a preliminary 7.8 magnitude on the Richter scale struck southern Turkey this morning, Monday, February 6. Multiple buildings have collapsed and residents are believed to be trapped in the rubble.
The exact strength of the quake could be adjusted once the seismologists review their data and calculations.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.8 – 23 km E of Nurdağı, Turkey https://t.co/7FmwNH1CLG
As reported by the USGS, the tremor occurred at 4:17am local time in the Nurdagi region in the province of Gaziantep. Its epicentre was estimated to have been some 37 km northwest of the main city of Gaziantep and at a shallow depth of 24.1km.
Initial footage uploaded onto social media shows that substantial damage has been caused to buildings.
Turkey's interior ministry says highest level of alert declared after powerful earthquake
Multiple apartment buildings have collapsed after a powerful earthquake in southern Turkey pic.twitter.com/wydrBj94RL
Another Video- First video is emerging after a M7.8 earthquake in central Turkey.#earthquake in #Şanlıurfa#Turkey #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/mVxNorZ0j0
BREAKING: First footage is emerging after a M7.8 earthquake in central Turkey.#Turkey #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/5nJL41NFhO
Social media users have reported feeling the tremor as far afield as Israel, Syria, Cyprus, Iraq, Palestine, and Lebanon. One video posted on Twitter showed the contents of a Beirut supermarket scattered over the floor.
Spinney’s Supermarket in Beirut after tonight’s earthquake #Lebanon #Turkey pic.twitter.com/AMnJo7dkRH
Massive damage reported across southern Turkey following magnitude 7.8 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/aPviBVu1ty
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
