 Verstappen has F1 simulator installed in his private jet

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 February 2023 • 19:07

Max Verstappen - Image EVSafroinov / Shutterstock.com

Max Verstappen, the Red Bull World Champion, is reported to have installed a F1 simulator in a private jet to enable him to train whilst travelling between racing venues.

Dutch sports site AutoVisie reported on Monday, February 6 that Verstappen had the simulator installed so that he could make good use of travelling time to brush up on his knowledge of individual race courses.

Verstappen, a competitive individual, is apparently very happy with the addition to his Dassault Falcon 900EX believing that it will help to keep him focused and give his some competitive advantage.

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko said: “Verstappen has had his private jet converted so that he can fly around with a simulator in the future.

“That’s a good thing, because Max needs this distraction. In any case, it didn’t do him any favours when you look at his two world championships.”

The simulator is something Verstappen, an avid eSporter, is said to be very comfortable with. He is also said to be a regular at eSporter events.

A physically and mentally challenging sport, Formula 1 drivers are pushed to the limit of endurance. But they also spend as much time in the air as they do on the track.

This Marko suggested, could give Verstappen up to 240 more hours of practice time in comparison to the competition.

Whether the addition of a F1 simulator to Verstappen’s private jet will give him the edge remains to be seen, but no doubt other teams will be watching with great interest.

