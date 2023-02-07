Dexter´s path to becoming a serial killer to feature in newly announced prequel

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 February 2023 • 13:58

Dexter - Image Rokas Tenys / Shutterstock.com

The popular TV murder series Dexter is to get a prequel that will detail his path to becoming a serial killer.

The new series, which will be set in Miami, is entitled Dexter: Origins according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, February 7.

It is understood that the show will start around the time he attended university and will focus on real cases from the period which will be portrayed as having influenced his decision to become a serial killer.

The series, which follows the life of forensic technician Dexter Morgan, became the most-watched Showtime series in 2021.

A new series of Dexter: New Blood is also planned that will follow the emergence of his son Harrison according to Dexter creator Clyde Phillips. But he told the Hollywood Reporter: “Yes, there’s a lot I’d like to explore. I don’t have permission yet from Showtime to explore it. But if they were to call — much like Gary Levine called to do what became New Blood — and say we want to do Harrison, I’d drop everything and say yes in a minute.”

There are other spinoffs to the series with The Trinity Killer with John Lithgow in the lead role, a performance for which he received an Emmy for best-supporting actor in a drama series.

The Dexter prequel is going ahead but there could be more if creator Clyde Phillips has his way.

