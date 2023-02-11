Russia ready for negotiations without preconditions says Deputy Foreign Minister

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 February 2023 • 15:32

Russian soldiers - Im,age Bumbledee / Shutterstock.com

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin claims that Russia is ready to start negotiations without preconditions but on what he refers to as “the reality that exists.”

In an interview with the Zvezda TV channel on Saturday, February 11 Vershinin said that he believes the decision to negotiate doesn´t rest in Kyiv but rather in Washington and Brussels.

He continued saying: “Yes, the classics say that any military action ends in negotiations, and we, of course, have already said that we will be ready for such negotiations.

“But only to negotiations without preconditions, negotiations based on the reality that exists, negotiations taking into account the goals that we voiced publicly.”

That means Russia will only negotiate if Ukraine and the rest of the world accept that Crimea and the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions are Russian.

Russia has rejected the peace plan from Ukraine which calls for the return to borders internationally recognised in 1991. That is what Russia refers to as pre-conditions, in effect it doesn´t want to negotiate but rather have Ukraine accede to its demands.

This is not the first time Russia has claimed to be ready for negotiations, but this time they have chosen their words carefully so as to blame Ukraine and the West for failing to come to the negotiation table.

