Harry Styles walks away with four Brit awards, including ‘Artist of the Year’

By Chris King • 12 February 2023 • 0:38

Image of Harry Styles. Credit: [email protected]

Former One Direction star Harry Styles picked up four Brits at the glittering awards ceremony at London’s O2 Arena.

Harry Styles, the 29-year-old former One Direction star picked up four of the top awards at the Brits this evening, Saturday, February 11. He was nominated in four categories and made a clean sweep by winning all of them at London’s O2 Arena.

Following his success at last week’s Grammy’s in Los Angeles, the British pop star won ‘Pop/RnB Act’, ‘Song of the Year’ for ‘ As It Was’, the ‘Album of the Year’ for ‘Harry’s House’, and the big one, ‘Artist of the Year’. The young artist already has an incredible tally of eight Brit awards.

There was the expected controversy when no females were nominated in the category of the best artist. Accepting his award, Harry acknowledged that he was ‘aware of his privilege’. He called out his fellow female artists including Florence & The Machine, Rina Sawayama, and Charli XCX.

Harry thanked his mother: “for signing me up for The X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn’t be here without you”. He made a point of mentioning his former OD bandmates Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, “because I wouldn’t be here without you either”.

Beyonce was a big winner again, adding to her Grammy success, landing two awards. She picked up the ‘International Artist of the Year’ award as well as ‘Break My Soul’ being lauded as ‘International Song of the Year’. “Thank you so much for this incredible recognition. The renaissance begins!”, she said in a video acceptance speech.

Other winners included two awards for the indie duo ‘Wet Leg’. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers walked away with ‘Best New Artist ‘, and ‘But there was double success for indie duo Wet Leg — Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers — in the Group of the Year’.

___________________________________________________________

