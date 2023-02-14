Investigators uncover network of blackmailers involved with X-Factor

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 February 2023 • 15:12

Levi Davis - Image Featureflash-Photo-Agency / Shutterstock.com

The private investigators looking into the disappearance of Levi Davis have uncovered a network of blackmailers that are associated with the X-Factor TV series.

Gavin Burrows, the leader of the team trying to trace Davis, told LaVanguardia on Tuesday, February 14 that: “We have received valuable information from a number of former contestants and other contestants over the years on the X-Factor show.”

He continued saying that they have spoken to people involved in or have been part of the show adding “they have confirmed that the claims made in Davis’ video appear to be true and verified by third parties.”

In the last video recorded by Davis, he said “My life is in danger.

“They drugged me, raped me, filmed me…”

He went on to accuse a p person connected with X-Factor of using the video to blackmail the bisexual former talent show competitor.

Burrows has said that the network needs to be exposed and what you will find is a case of large-scale grooming, an organisation dedicated to extortion, under the threat of the dissemination of videos of a sexual nature, of moderately popular people or others who try to make their way in the world of television through their participation in these programs.

He added: “We believe these people remain hidden because they fear for their safety.”

Burrows had said people connected with the show had taken extraordinary interest in their investigations but had been less interested in finding Davis than they had in finding out where the information had come from.

“As we continue our investigations, we have been approached by certain individuals related to the world of entertainment. However, instead of worrying about the investigation or the whereabouts of Levi Davis, these individuals have focused on asking us about how we got the information and from whom we received it.

“This interest has further increased our list of suspects in the case.”

Burrows reiterated his belief that the first arrest is imminent and will probably take place in England after investigators uncovered a network of blackmailers involved in the UK´s X-Factor programme.

