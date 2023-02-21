Claims Russia launches 50,000 projectiles daily as EU agrees to buy ammunition for Ukraine

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 February 2023 • 7:58

The EU High Representative of European Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, has announced that the bloc is to buy ammunition to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of European foreign ministers Borrell said: “If we fail, the outcome of the war is at risk.”

He added that the EU needs to act quickly calling on member countries to urgently send stockpiles to Kyiv to ensure they have a continuous supply of the ammunition.

News site LaVanguardia reported on Tuesday, February 21, that Estonia had put forward the idea of the EU buying the ammunition on behalf of member states. That proposal is said to have been accepted by the 27 member states.

The purchase of ammunition by the EU won´t happen immediately according to ministers who say that individual member states would need to do what they can do in the interim.

With most of the €3.600 billion of the European Peace Facility, which has been financed through national funds, having been spent on providing assistance to Ukraine it is hoped a centralised buying facility will bring economies of scale.

That facility will, however, not be able to fulfil the country´s requirements in the short term.

Referring to the specific needs of Kyiv Borrell added: “Now it is a war of position, with duels of artillerymen consuming much more ammunition than a few months ago when it was a war of mobility where fixed artillery had a minor role.

“Russia today fires 50,000 artillery shells every day. I’m not going to give the Ukrainian figure, but it’s certainly lower” (according to some estimates, the figure would be about 6,000 artillery shells per day).”

Russia is said to spend in one day what the whole of the EU spends in a month on weapons and ammunition, but the new initiative which will see an additional €4,000 million on ammunition hopes to change that imbalance.

He added: “The best way to help them will be to share the reserves of the national armies. We must give priority to supplying the Ukrainian army as much as we can.”

One year ago, Russia unleashed a brutal aggression against #Ukraine. Thinking it can invade its peaceful neighbour. But it failed. The EU stands in support of #Ukraine. Our commitment to the European future of Ukraine remains unwavering. Our joint message: pic.twitter.com/jM0dpjw6qe — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 20, 2023

Friday will see leaders of the G-7, NATO and the European Commission meet in Estonia to celebrate its independence from Russia but also to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As the EU announces it will buy ammunition for Ukraine questions do need to be asked as to why the threat from Russia was underestimated and whether there has been a failure in military intelligence in recent years.

