Kanye West burger bar case thrown out

US rapper Kanye West is in the news yet again after his court case against a burger bar in Melbourne, Australia was thrown out of the Australian federal court this week.

Now known as Ye, the rapper had sued College Dropout Burgers, named after his 2004 album The College Dropout, for “misleading and deceptive conduct” by implying that the establishment was in any way affiliated with West.

But according to The Guardian, Ye and his lawyers went quiet after filing the case in October 2022 and then failed to appear at the court hearing.

As a result, restaurant owner Mark Elkhouri’s lawyers successfully requested that the case be dismissed and Ye be ordered to pay their costs.

Judge Shaun McElwaine declared that Ye and his legal team had already defaulted three times on their legal obligations and were failing to reply to court summons.

Speaking to The Guardian, Elkhouri declared that he is still a fan of Kanye West, but not of “this Ye character” he has become.

Ye is never far fom the headlines. His divorce from Kim Kardashian and his controversial comments on Twitter are just two of the reasons he has been in the spotlight recently.

