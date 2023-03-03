Kanye West burger bar case thrown out

By Glenn Wickman • 03 March 2023 • 11:22
Ye. Image by Tinseltown/Shutterstock
Now known as Ye, the rapper had sued College Dropout Burgers, named after his 2004 album The College Dropout, for “misleading and deceptive conduct” by implying that the establishment was in any way affiliated with West.
But according to The Guardian, Ye and his lawyers went quiet after filing the case in October 2022 and then failed to appear at the court hearing.
As a result, restaurant owner Mark Elkhouri’s lawyers successfully requested that the case be dismissed and Ye be ordered to pay their costs.
Judge Shaun McElwaine declared that Ye and his legal team had already defaulted three times on their legal obligations and were failing to reply to court summons.
Speaking to The Guardian, Elkhouri declared that he is still a fan of Kanye West, but not of “this Ye character” he has become.
Ye is never far fom the headlines. His divorce from Kim Kardashian and his controversial comments on Twitter are just two of the reasons he has been in the spotlight recently.
________________________________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.