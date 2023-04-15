‘ANTI-BRITISH’ President Biden nailed his colours to the mast in Belfast

By John Ensor • 15 April 2023 • 9:02

Controversy over Bidens' flags. Credit: Shag 7799/Shutterstock.com

US President Joe Biden has faced new criticism over his choice of flags flown on the presidential limousine.

The presidential limousine used by President Biden on his recent trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland flew the Irish Tricolour in Dublin but not the Union flag while in Belfast.

A decision that has angered those on the unionist side of Ireland’s political divide, writes The Daily Express, Saturday, April 4.

Some Unionists have called the US president ‘anti-British’ by arguing that the lack of neutrality has very publicly shown his bias toward the Irish Republic,

While in Belfast on Wednesday evening, the US presidential vehicle, AKA the ‘Beast’, sported the Stars and Stripes together with the Presidential standard.

But several hours later, travelling to Dublin, the Irish flag took pride of place alongside the US flag.

Controversially, although the visit was timed to commemorate the Good Friday Agreement, the president spent more time in the Republic than in Northern Ireland.

The visiting US president urged the UK to work more closely with Ireland over the issues caused by Brexit and also posed for a selfie with Gerry Adams, the former Sinn Fein president.

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster commented ‘I hope it’s not the case that he does not recognise Northern Ireland’s case within the United Kingdom which, of course, is part of the Good Friday Agreement.’

She added, ‘Joe Bidens’ record (on Northern Ireland) has not been even-handed, and I think that must be acknowledged.’

Addressing the negative comments, US spokesperson, Adrienne Watson said, ‘We were sensitive to protocol and custom throughout our trip to Northern Ireland. The President looks forward to returning to the United Kingdom on a future visit.’

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, ex-leader of the Conservative Party claimed that the choice of flags was ‘further evidence of Biden’s dislike of Britain.

‘The Government should have insisted that he fly the Union flag in Belfast… whether he likes it or not,’ he concluded.