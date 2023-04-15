By Chris King • 15 April 2023 • 16:54

Image of the first section of Finland's border fence with Russia. Credit: Twitter@rajavartijat

Work has started on the construction of the first section of a proposed 200-kilometre border fence between Finland and Russia.

As reported this Saturday, April 15, work to build the first section of a 200-kilometre fence on the border with Russia commenced today. Construction was planned some months ago due to concerns about illegal migration and other security issues.

The construction of the approximately 3 kilometres long pilot fence has commenced in Imatra. The eastern border barrier fence is a new and significant part of border control. It supports management of disruptions significantly.https://t.co/BcwkSfglbh — Rajavartiolaitos (@rajavartijat) April 14, 2023

According to a statement released by the Border Guard, officials demonstrated the finished construction site of the first three-kilometre section near the border town of Imatra in the southeast of the country.

The full length of the border fence is due to be completed by 2026 they added. It will be three metres high and equipped with cameras and barbed wire along the top.

Brigadier General Jari Tolppanen, Head of the Technical Division of the Border Guard Headquarters (Rajavartiolaitos), said that the ongoing construction of the pilot version of the barrier fence in Pelkola, Imatra, is an important phase in the project’s progress.

This approximately three- kilometres long pilot fence located nearby Imatra’s border crossing point is estimated to be complete in June 2023.

“The pilot offers us the chance to find out the best practices for management, implementation, level of costs and the actual construction of the fence. Through this we can ensure success in the next phases of this project”, explained the officer.

The barrier fence will not only significantly improve border surveillance in the management of disruptions, but also on a wider scale. Technical surveillance will improve further, added Colonel Mika Rytkönen, Commander of the South-East Finland Border Guard District.

Finnish authorities announced some months ago that they were starting preparations for the construction of the first 75-kilometre section of the fence on the border with Russia.

On April 4, Finland’s official entry into NATO was announced. Vladimir Shapovalov, the Deputy Director of the Institute of History and Politics of Moscow State Pedagogical University subsequently spoke about the consequences of Finland’s accession to the Alliance for Russia.

He pointed to the possibility of the North Atlantic Alliance placing military bases on the territory of the republic, as well as missiles, including nuclear ones, as reported by gazeta.ru.