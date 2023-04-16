By Anna Ellis • 16 April 2023 • 12:49
Alicante’s Santa Barbara Castle welcomed around 30,000 visitors over Easter. Image: Patryk Kosmider / Shutterstock.com
Saturday, April 8, was the day when the attendance record was broken, with 9,000 people enjoying the fortress, according to data provided by Esatur.
The international visitors come from the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Germany and the national visitors come from the Valencian Community, Madrid, Catalonia, Galicia and the Basque Country.
The Head of the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board, Mari Carmen Sanchez, confirmed: “The Castle of Santa Barbara continues to be one of the most visited monuments in the Valencian Community and this Easter, in line with the excellent tourist figures recorded in the city, has once again exceeded expectations”.
Santa Barbara Castle continues to offer a wide range of cultural and leisure activities, designed for all audiences so that locals and national and international visitors can enjoy the monument and learn about the history and gastronomy of Alicante.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
