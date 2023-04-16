China’s Zhilei Zhang inflicts shock defeat on Joe Joyce to set up potential Usyk world title fight

By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 1:38

Image of British boxer Joe Joyce. Credit: Twitter@JoeJoyceBoxing

British heavyweight boxer Joe Joyce fell to a shock defeat by China’s Zhilei Zhang after being stopped in the sixth round due to an eye injury.

British heavyweight boxer Joe Joyce fell to his first-ever professional loss this evening, Saturday, April 15. His fight with China’s Zhilei Zhang was stopped on the advice of the doctor in the sixth round after suffering a nasty cut to his right eye.

The WBO Interim Heavyweight Champion of The World went into the bout at London’s Copper Box Arena unbeaten in his previous 15 pro fights to date.

Two of the judges had Zhang ahead by one round at the time of the stoppage after landing some powerful and accurate punches on his opponent. As a result of his victory, the 39-year-old could find himself facing up to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk for a world title shot.

The Chinese boxer was relentless as he laid into Joyce, who seemed too static at times. The Brit had a good fifth round but was only allowed out for the sixth after an inspection of his cut eye by the ringside doctor.

As the round progressed it became obvious that the fight was not going to last. It came as no surprise when another check of Joyce’s now-closed and swollen eye brought the bout to an early end.

The referee had to call it off ✅ Joe Joyce's eye was not in the best way ❌#FightNight | #JoyceZhang | 📺 BT Sport 1 pic.twitter.com/I4qox7QEgK — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 15, 2023

“Today is mine. Today belongs to me, belongs to everyone who showed up, belongs to every Chinese who showed up. I’m 39 years old, but I’m disciplined, I train hard and next step I go for the title”, an elated Zhang told BT Sport after the fight.

“I’m just disappointed with my performance. The right hand he kept hitting me with I couldn’t get out of that way so respect to Zhang, Big Bang”, Joyce admitted in his post-fight interview with BT Sport.

“It was a good fight. I think I could have done better. I haven’t fought a southpaw for so long and credit to him because he’s a good fighter. I gave it my all. I think I could do better, but it’s just disappointing. I expected to win like I normally do. Thanks for all the support and congratulations”, he continued.

The British boxer added: “A little bit more practice is needed. Zhang is a fellow silver medallist, he’s a good fighter and hits hard. He’s an awkward style because he’s a southpaw and a powerful southpaw at that. I just couldn’t get away, I kept getting hit by his left hand”.

“I’m disappointed. I’d like to apologise to all my fans and supporters. I’ll be back. My journey’s not over. This is just a hurdle I’ve tripped over. I’ll be back. Maybe it’s payback for Daniel Dubois’ eye? I got my eye done as well. Never mind. I’ll be back”, he concluded.

"It's disappointing, I expected to win like I normally do" "I will be back" Joe Joyce reflects on a tough defeat…💭#FightNight | #JoyceZhang | 📺 BT Sport 1 pic.twitter.com/jNVxPOzeMU — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 15, 2023