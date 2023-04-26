By Imran Khan • 26 April 2023 • 14:29

WEATHER: Spain´s AEMET issues 'heat alert' and warns temperatures in THESE areas will touch 40 degrees Image: IgorZH Shutterstock.com

AEMET in Spain activates a heat alert due to “exceptionally high” temperatures as areas in the southwest of the peninsula will see the mercury rise up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Spain´s State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has activated a heat alert in the country as forecasts for this week suggest that temperatures in some regions are expected to touch 40 degrees Celcius.

According to AEMET on Wednesday, April 26, a yellow warning has been activated for Thursday, April 26, in the Guadalquivir Valley area, as temperatures of up to 38 degrees will be recorded in cities such as Seville and Cordoba, breaking records for the month of April.

Officials at AEMET, cited by 20Minutes, said that the “heat warnings will be active in both areas from 13.00 hours until 20.59 hours this Thursday”, although the arrival of a “mass of very warm and dry air” from Africa will affect the whole country throughout this week.

“The presence of this warm mass, together with the conditions of atmospheric stability and strong sunshine, are causing a rise in temperatures, which will continue in the coming days,” said a statement by AEMET.

Weather experts state that this Thursday, there will be a rise in temperatures throughout the peninsula, although the areas most affected will be those in the southwest of the peninsula, where the mercury will be close to 40 degrees Celcius.

On Friday, April 28, temperatures will rise in the large part of the eastern half of the peninsula, although they could fall in areas of Galicia, Asturias and western Castile, as well as, Leon.

AEMET states that temperatures will peak between Thursday and Friday, and the areas most affected will be those in the Guadalquivir valley, followed by the valleys of the Guadiana, Tagus, and Ebro.

The statement by AEMET also said that “during Friday, it is likely that maximum temperatures will continue to rise in the eastern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands”, adding that “they will continue to remain above 36-38 degrees in the Guadalquivir valley and 32-34 degrees in the southern half of the peninsula”.

In addition, AEMET forecasts that temperatures in the Ebro valley and inland Mallorca will exceed 30-32 degrees.

AEMET spokesperson had also earlier said that temperatures in spain could have “exceeded 40 degrees” this week, adding “It’s a good thing there are no clear skies”.

Following the forecast for extreme heat in the country, Spain´s Health Ministry also issued an advisory for people, asking them to take extreme precautions.