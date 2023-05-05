Breaking: Trump deposition video over rape trial emerges

The ex-President of the USA, Donald Trump, was required to provide video evidence for the court last year, and today, Friday, May 5, the video of his deposition of October 2022 has been made public.

Mr Trump was accused by E Jean Carroll of raping her in the mid-1990s in a New York department store. The ex-President was not present in court during the trial but provided the deposition at the request of the judge.

The video was around 50 minutes long and shows him refuting the allegations as: “the most ridiculous, disgusting story. It was just made up”. It also shows him mistaking photos of E Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples.