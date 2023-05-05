Breaking: Trump deposition video over rape trial emerges

By David Laycork • 05 May 2023 • 21:30
Trump deposition video over rape trial emerges
A video of former US president Donald Trump has been released by US courts. The video was taken during his civil rape trial.
The ex-President of the USA, Donald Trump, was required to provide video evidence for the court last year, and today, Friday, May 5, the video of his deposition of October 2022 has been made public.
Mr Trump was accused by E Jean Carroll of raping her in the mid-1990s in a New York department store. The ex-President was not present in court during the trial but provided the deposition at the request of the judge.
The video was around 50 minutes long and shows him refuting the allegations as: “the most ridiculous, disgusting story. It was just made up”. It also shows him mistaking photos of E Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples.
During the video, the interviewer reads Mr Trump’s words from the leaked Access Hollywood tape, saying:
“I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”
Republican Accountability posted a part of the video on Twitter with Mr Trump’s response saying:
“Historically, that’s true with stars…If you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.”
It’s a typically brash if ambiguous response from Trump, where he seems to try and turn his words into a general historical discussion, rather than being a direct example of his own behaviour.
In the video, he also claims Ms Carroll is “not my type”, despite having confused photos of her and his ex-wife
No witnesses were called before both sides rested their case on Thursday, May 4.
