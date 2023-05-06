By David Laycork • 06 May 2023 • 14:00

Aston Villa to appoint Barcelona's Mateu Alemany as new director Credit: Twitter/Fabrizio Romano

Mateu Alemany, currently director of football at Barcelona, has agreed in principle to become director at Aston Villa when his contract expires on June 30.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who broke the news on Twitter:

“Contracts are set to be signed for Mateu Alemany to become Aston Villa’s new director. Full agreement in place, he has accepted all the clauses. #AVFC Alemany, set to work together with Emery; already targeting and discussing of some potential names from La Liga & more.”

Contracts are set to be signed for Mateu Alemany to become Aston Villa's new director. Full agreement in place, he has accepted all the clauses. 🟣🔵 #AVFC Alemany, set to work together with Emery; already targeting and discussing of some potential names from La Liga & more. pic.twitter.com/VCj6x9UneZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2023

This will see Aston Villa become a big draw for international talent, with manager Unai Emery already reshaping the club’s brand of football and making major gains in the Premier League after Steven Gerrard’s departure.

It is believed that Alemany and Emery have already discussed big targets from Spanish La Liga. Villa have already been linked with Barcelona targets Ferran Torres, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie ahead of the summer transfer window.

The future of current sporting director Johan Lange is uncertain with Mateu Alemany’s appointment looking ever more likely.

These are very exciting times for Aston Villa fans, with Scottish international and Villa mainstay John McGinn heaping praise on what Emery has brought to the club, as quoted in talkSPORT:

“Probably a Spanish style. In Scotland if you take two or three touches in midfield you’re getting shouted at to move it on. But if there’s nobody pressing you or closing you down you can take your time on it, put your foot on the ball and stay calm.”

He went on to add:

“Every day I’m learning different things from him and trying to bring my qualities to the game. He’s given us all a lot of belief. He’s added so many bows to players, like myself, teaching things I didn’t think I was capable of doing.”

With the addition of Alemany, the club looks to take another big step toward becoming serious top-flight contenders. We will look to keep you up to date on any developments that take place with Villa’s new appointment.