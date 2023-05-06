US denies culpability in Moscow drone attacks

By David Laycork • 06 May 2023 • 9:39

Vladimir Putin, who has pointed the finger at the US over Kremlin drone strikes. Credit: Shag7799 Shutterstock.com

The US has denied that it attempted to assassinate the Russian President, Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on The Kremlin, Moscow last Wednesday, May 3.

Having previously blamed Ukraine for the attacks, Mr Putin turned the finger to Washington, suggesting they had been facilitators in the drone strike on the Kremlin. This was a claim that spokesman John Kirby, speaking for US National Security, labelled as ludicrous.

Ukraine also denies responsibility, suggesting that Moscow staged the attack as a reason to escalate their attacks on Ukraine. As yet, although Russian efforts continue, there is little evidence of an escalation.

Brian Krassenstein has published a video of one of the drones on Twitter, stating:

“Russia now claims that the attacks were an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin. The Two drones (One which can be seen in the video below) exploded behind the Kremlin walls.

Putin’s Office stated: “As a result of their fall and scattering of fragments, there were no victims and material damage. President of Russia was not injured as a result of Ukrainian attack”.

US officials said that an attack like this outside of Ukrainian borders would not be the sort of thing that Washington would encourage or facilitate, nor would it get behind the individual targeting of leaders such as Putin. With Ukraine suggesting a false flag incident as a means to justify the intensification of military action and other commentators saying that Russia would not choose to make the Kremlin look like a vulnerable target, the question of culpability remains open. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after visiting the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, said that Russia should be held to account for ‘crimes of aggression’, as reported by the BBC.

He added that the Russian President: “deserves to be sentenced for criminal actions in the capital of international law”.