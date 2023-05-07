Eurovision hopefuls arrive in Liverpool in style

By David Laycork • 07 May 2023 • 23:14
Credit: BBC Eurovision/Twitter
Eurovision hopefuls strut their stuff on the turquoise carpet ahead of the famous song contest final this coming Saturday, May 13 in Liverpool.
The finalists have got the chance to show what they are all about and strut their style as the build-up to the Eurovision Song Contest final begins. We are going to take a quick look at the wacky and the wonderful, as the UK hosts the final on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.
The event will take place at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool and feature acts from Europe and beyond. Today we have been getting a brief glimpse of what is in store for this ever-flamboyant festival of music.
Steve Holden, the host of the contest’s official podcast, posted some images of these rather eye-wateringly bright outfits on Twitter saying: “Want all the goss from the Turquoise Carpet? Of course you do!”
Want all the goss from the Turquoise Carpet? Of course you do!
Hear from 🇳🇴🇲🇹 🇫🇷 🇷🇸 🇱🇻 🇨🇭 🇮🇱 🇲🇩 🇸🇪 🇮🇹 🇫🇮 🇩🇪 🇦🇲 🇪🇪 🇮🇸 🇵🇱 🇺🇦 🇬🇪 🇦🇱 🇬🇧
A bonus episode of the @Eurovision podcast is out right now.
🎧 https://t.co/IktWXKbECE pic.twitter.com/EkmB5b4L6l
— Steve Holden (@SteveHReports) May 7, 2023
Spain’s entry Blanca Paloma was seen to make a dramatic and mysterious entrance down the stairs of the Walker Art Gallery, in this Twitter post by ESC Discord: “Spain’s Blanca Paloma has arrived at the #Eurovision Turquoise Carpet opening ceremony.”
🇪🇸 Spain's Blanca Paloma (@BlancaPaloma_rb) has arrived at the #Eurovision Turquoise Carpet opening ceremony. #UnitedByMusic
[🎥 BBC] pic.twitter.com/6MT2Cs2xaz
— ESC Discord (@ESCdiscord) May 7, 2023
Even the ever-affable (unless you are a referee) Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp, found time to leave a goodwill message via the Liverpool FC Twitter account, encouraging artists and punters alike to enjoy themselves:
“It’s all about enjoying your time and having the best time you can. On behalf of all of us, very welcome to Liverpool and have the best time ever.”
A message from the boss as we celebrate #Eurovision2023 in our City ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uO51komnNI
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2023
With so much glitz and glamour to come, mixed with a little bit of the light-heartedness we all need at the moment we join the BBC in their recent post on Twitter in saying:
“The stage is ready, and so are we”.
The stage is ready, and so are we 🤩#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/2viybY7Y61
— BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) April 26, 2023
Get ready for the weird, wild and the wonderful. We hope to bring you more Eurovision news as the week progresses.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
