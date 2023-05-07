UK Police accused of heavy handed tactics by anti-monarchy protesters

By David Laycork • 07 May 2023 • 19:51

Anti-monarchy protesters at the coronation Credit: RepublicStaff/Twitter

British Police have been accused of attacking the right to peaceful protest in the UK, with arrests of anti-monarchy protesters on Saturday, May 6, during coronation celebrations.

Some have accused the UK of inching towards being a police state as the right to peaceful protest seemed somewhat curbed at this weekend’s coronation event.

Peter Tatchell posted a video on Twitter writing: “Police arrest peaceful anti–monarchy protesters & have erected giant barriers to obscure pro-republic banners. Right to freely protest suppressed. Shame!”

Police arrest peaceful anti-monarchy protesters & have erected giant barriers to osbcure pro-republic banners. Right to freely protest suppressed. Shame! pic.twitter.com/oqTU1op0eX — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) May 6, 2023

In the video, he mentions the arrest of Graham Smith, head of the anti-monarchy group Republic. Graham Smith, who was arrested alongside fellow protesters, had this to say on Twitter after his release from police custody:

“I’m now out of the police station. Still waiting for my colleagues. Make no mistake. There is no longer a right to peaceful protest in the UK. I have been told many times the monarch is there to defend our freedoms. Now our freedoms are under attack in his name.”

I’m now out of the police station. Still waiting for my colleagues. Make no mistake. There is no longer a right to peaceful protest in the UK. I have been told many times the monarch is there to defend our freedoms. Now our freedoms are under attack in his name. — Graham Smith 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@GrahamSmith_) May 6, 2023

Although Smith’s anti-monarchy group had discussed their plans with the police prior to the protests, 52 arrests were made over the coronation weekend with police citing offences such as affray, public order offences, breach of the peace and conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, as reported in the Guardian.

Green Party MP and ex-leader Caroline Lucas said on Twitter, arguing that in a democracy the right to protest should be inalienable:

“Whatever your views on monarchy, arrest of anti-royalist campaigners for exercising right to peaceful protest is chilling. Many of us warned about exactly this when govt rushed through the illiberal public order bill. This is not what democracy looks like”.

Whatever your views on monarchy, arrest of anti-royalist campaigners for exercising right to peaceful protest is chilling. Many of us warned about exactly this when govt rushed thro the illiberal public order bill. This is not what democracy looks like https://t.co/TWndQW6Whr — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) May 6, 2023

The Public Order Bill was introduced by the current UK Conservative government on May 3, 2023, and focuses heavily on avoiding disruption to everyday life. It looks to target serial disruptors and also to increase police powers, notably in London, to set specific protest conditions on specific events.

The bill looks to stop people ‘locking on’, meaning to attach themselves to public property using glue or handcuffs. It also increases stop and search, with penalties for those carrying the necessary equipment to show intent to ‘lock on’.

Some will argue that the public’s power to protest has been diminished by such laws, while some will be happier for a lack of disruption to their everyday life.

We still must question if an arrest made without a reasonable explanation is an attack on our freedoms. Whatever you’re position on the monarchy, the question remains whether you will be prevented from standing up for your cause if and when it is threatened.