Catwalk for a cause: Age Concern’s Fuengirola Fashion Show raises vital funds

By Betty Henderson • 16 May 2023 • 16:00

Models showcased a wide variety of styles at the fashion show event. Photo credit: Jenny Trask (via WhatsApp)

ON Wednesday, May 10, Fibbers Bar in Los Boliches came alive with style and a sense of purpose as Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas & Benalmadena presented their third Fashion Show, all in the name of charity.

Volunteer models graced the runway during the fashion show, proudly showcasing a stunning collection of outfits generously donated by the public.

From casual daywear to elegant evening attire, the audience was captivated by the beauty and diversity on display in the fashion show. Organisers highlighted the gentlemen’s clothing which was modelled with plenty of charm by models in dashing ensembles.

The excitement continued afterwards with a lively auction where attendees eagerly bid on their favourite pieces. A delightful selection of high-quality garments, jewellery, and accessories was also available for purchase, adding to the glamour of the event.

A raffle followed, in which one lucky guest won a bottle of champagne which turned out to be the perfect prize as she had just become a grandmother!

After the fashion show and entertainment, guests tucked into delicious Ploughman’s Lunch, accompanied by a choice of cava or wine, all included in the ticket price. Laughter filled the air, in a warm and inclusive atmosphere that made everyone feel like part of a tight-knit community.

The generosity of those in attendance at the fashion show resulted in over €1500 raised for Age Concern Fuengirola, Benalmadena & Mijas to support their caring support initiatives.

Volunteer Jenny Trask added her thanks to other the dedicated volunteers and the efficient team at Fibbers Bar, who helped to ensure that the fashion event was flawlessly organised.

Age Concern is already looking forward to the autumn, when they are due to celebrate their next fashion show.

In the meantime, the group are seeking new volunteers to help in providing a variety of services in the region. If you have any spare time and are looking for a fulfilling way to use it, get in touch with Chrissie: 629768683 or Lesley: 654865157, who will be delighted to hear from you.