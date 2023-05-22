Vinicius Jr racial abuse: Real Madrid call out hate crime

By David Laycork • 22 May 2023 • 15:47

Credit:Oleh Dubyna /Shutterstock.com

Real Madrid have filed a legal ‘hate crime’ complaint following abuse to star winger Vinicius Jr as they lost to Valencia on Sunday, May 21.

Racist abuse was hurled at the Brazilian which he highlighted to the referee. As he became more and more infuriated with the abuse he had an altercation with Hugo Duro and was shown a red card.

Luis Miguel Echaegary posted this post-match interview with Carlo Ancelotti on Twitter. The Real Madrid Manager only wanted to talk about the racist incident. Echaegary said:

“Interviewer wants to ask about the game itself. Ancelotti: “You want to talk about the game?” Interviewer: “Well yes—-I want to—-“. Ancelotti proceeds to use his time to talk about the disgusting racist abuse towards Vinicius Jr.”

Ancelotti was quoted as saying in the Independent: “La Liga has a problem. For me, Vinicius is the most important player in the world. These episodes of racism have to stop the match.”

“It’s the entire stadium that is insulting a player with racist chants and the match has to stop. I would say the same if we were winning 3-0. There is no other way.”

Real Madrid released a statement in which they said: “These events constitute a direct attack on the model of coexistence of our social and democratic State under the rule of law.”

“Real Madrid considers that such attacks also constitute a hate crime, and has therefore filed the corresponding complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office, specifically with the Prosecutor’s Office against hate crimes and discrimination, so that the facts can be investigated and responsibilities can be established.”

It remains to be seen if the formal complaint will lead to any prosecutions, but it is the continuation of a problem that many footballing nations have suffered over the years. It is a problem that appears to keep rearing its ugly head.