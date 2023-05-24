Youths beat up teenager on school trip for his mobile phone

Teenager injured in violent mobile phone robbery during a school excursion, Monday, June 22.

A spokesperson from the Madrid Police Headquarters has reported that a 15-year-old boy was injured after being attacked by two individuals who attempted to steal his mobile phone while he was on a school excursion in Madrid’s Casa de Campo.

The incident took place on Monday, at approximately 11:15 a.m. The victim had fallen behind the school group during the trip, when he was approached by two 18-year-old boys who demanded his mobile phone. When the victim refused to comply, the assailants blocked and attacked him and took his phone.

Distressed, the victim called for help and members of the Mounted Police Unit swiftly arrived at the scene. Utilizing the description provided, the authorities located and apprehended the alleged perpetrators, two 18-year-old North African youths.

They were subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Moncloa police station, where they face charges of robbery with violent assault. The victim’s mobile phone was successfully recovered.

If convicted of robbery with assault, the detainees could face a prison sentence ranging from two to five years. Additionally, they may face charges of causing injuries due to the bruises inflicted upon the minor. The penalty for this offence can range from 3 months to 3 years in prison or they could receive a fine depending on the severity of the injuries

Medical professionals from the Samur-Civil Protection attended to the injured boy at the Lago Metro station and subsequently transferred him to the Clínico de Madrid hospital. The victim sustained facial bruises and experienced dizziness, according to an emergency spokesperson in Madrid.

Police presence has recently been increased in the nearby Batán area of Madrid due to a growth in criminal activity and youth gang warfare that has left local residents feeling unsafe. As well as fighting there have been further incidents of attempted robbery.

It is to be hoped that Madrid Police can get a handle on growing crime to make sure this beautiful city remains a popular tourist attraction.