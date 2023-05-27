A new DANA will affect Spain this weekend, bringing more storms and even haze

By Chris King • 27 May 2023 • 0:48

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the recent DANA that affected Spain has quelled, only to be replaced by a ‘short but intense’ one.

The forecast offered this Friday, May 26, varies in some areas, but, as predicted by the expert AEMET weatherman Rubén Del Campo, the stormy showers will persist and a few days of ‘instability’ can be expected.

Saturday, May 27

On Saturday, the influence of the low pressures located to the west of Portugal will continue. This will bring a day of showers accompanied by storms that may occur in most of the territory, except in Navarra, La Rioja, Aragon, Catalonia, and the Balearic Islands.

The most intense and heavy rainfall on this day is expected in Andalucia, southern Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, and inland parts of Galicia.

Temperatures will drop in the south and rise in the northern half. As a result, Bilbao, Logroño, Pamplona, Zaragoza, Lleida and Girona could experience up to 30°C. However, Murcia and Sevilla will barely reach 25°C.

#ElTiempoMañana Será un día de fuertes tormentas en el tercio oeste peninsular, con avisos amarillos por acumulados de más de 15 mm en una hora y ocasionalmente con granizo. Comenzarán por el sur de la Península y se irán extendiendo a más zonas del centro y oeste por la tarde. pic.twitter.com/w4cFN7GbvY — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) May 26, 2023

Sunday, May 28

On Sunday, coinciding with the regional and municipal elections across the country, there will be another day with unstable weather, rain, and stormy showers. This will be more intense in the south of Galicia, the western end of Castilla y León, and the south of the Valencian Community.

Temperatures will drop slightly in the central zone but without major changes in the rest. This will give rise to a hot day again for the time of year in the north, where temperatures may exceed 27°C.

Since Thursday 25, a zone of cold air isolated in high layers descended from Germany, reaching the northwest of the mainland. As highlighted by Meteored that is something which implies a ‘change in the atmospheric configuration’.

The expansion of the DANA in the northwest of Spain on Saturday will cause an ‘injection’ of suspended dust that will leave very cloudy skies and could cause muddy rains.

This haze is expected to begin on Friday afternoon in Melilla and the Eastern Pyrenees. Throughout Saturday it will spread through Eastern Andalucia, Murcia, Alicante, and southern Castilla-La Mancha.

By Sunday, the haze will move from the north of Algeria to the south of the Balearic archipelago, affecting the islands of Ibiza Formentera.

The most affected by this phenomenon will be the Pitiusas Islands where the sky will be covered for the most part by this brown dust.