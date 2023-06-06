By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 June 2023 • 13:05
Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Manchester United have been dealt a fresh blow in their pursuit of top target Mason Mount.
After a pretty solid first season under the watchful eye of Erik ten Hag which saw Man United finish third, win the Carabao Cup and also reach an FA Cup final, many fans will be hopeful of further backing for their Dutch boss.
While this was a good campaign for Ten Hag and Man United they still finished 14 points behind Manchester City and were never really in any sort of title race, something that was almost a given under Sir Alex Ferguson.
Therefore, more additions are required – as well as some outgoings – to ensure the Red Devils give Ten Hag all the tools he needs to bring the true glory days back to Old Trafford and securing an England international in the form of Mount would be a great place to start.
Contract rebel Mount looks almost certain to depart his boyhood club Chelsea this summer with just 12 months left on his deal and with the new ownership unwilling to meet his wage demands, the Red Devils look ready to swoop in, but not just yet.
This is because Romano has revealed on his YouTube channel that Chelsea are not willing to even negotiate a transfer fee with Man United for Mount as they stick to their original £80 million price tag.
🚨 Chelsea don’t want to sit down negotiate for Mason Mount, it’s £70m or NOTHING. [@FabrizioRomano] #CFC pic.twitter.com/Ud5QL7tgDL
He said: “For Mason Mount, what I’m told about the proposal and the rumours for Mason Mount from Manchester United, is that there is still no official bid from Man United to Chelsea for Mason Mount, why?
“It is because Man United know that Chelsea, at the moment, don’t want to negotiate. Chelsea are not open, at the minute, to sit at the table and negotiate for Mason Mount, [they] want at least £80 million at least or nothing and this is the position of Chelsea for Mason Mount.”
It will be a huge decision for Mount to leave his boyhood club, especially when he’s proven himself to be a top operator with 33 goals and 37 assists for the club, as well as winning the Champions League against rivals Manchester City.
