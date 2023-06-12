DANA to bring cold, rain and hail to Spain this week with temperatures soaring by the weekend

By Chris King • 12 June 2023 • 21:17

Image of a sky full of dark raincloud.s Credit: Arseniy Shemyakin Photo/Shutterstock.com

A real mixed bag of weather is in store for Spain this week according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

Storms have brought heavy rainfall to many parts of the country this Monday, June 12, particularly in the northern, central and eastern regions of the mainland, with hail also affecting some areas.

Esta tarde el centro y norte de la Península es un hervidero de grandes cumulonimbos que dejan fuertes aguaceros ⛈️. ¡Las imágenes del satélite 🛰️ son increíbles! Además, algunas de estas #tormentas ⚡ presentan un cierto grado de organización. pic.twitter.com/YlmVaaGDEv — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) June 12, 2023

Tuesday, June 13

Showers and storms will continue on Tuesday, due to the passage of a slight Isolated Depression at High Levels (DANA). It will enter the northern half of the country on Tuesday, causing maximum temperatures to plummet as a result in the eastern interior of the mainland.

Rubén del Campo, the AEMET weather expert indicated that values will: ‘drop notably, especially the maximums, with a more pronounced decrease in the eastern interior of the peninsula’.

He explained that the DANA: “will cross from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean, passing over the northern half of the country and again we will have a day marked by showers and storms that may be almost generalised in the mainland and could even reach the Balearics”.

There could be locally heavy rains and hail, especially in the Cantabrian Sea, the Pyrenees, around the Iberian system and coastal areas of Catalonia, possibly reaching Extremadura and the south and west of Andalucia.

La DANA en directo 🛰️: traza una espiral preciosa en el Atlántico 🍥, visible en el canal de vapor de agua del satélite Meteosat. Hoy cada vez estará más cerca y activará el desarrollo de fuertes tormentas 🚧🌊. ¡En guardia! 🌐 https://t.co/WWUwquXWtz pic.twitter.com/70BCAx9Wha — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) June 12, 2023

Wednesday, June 13 Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 12-06-2023 hasta 18-06-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/Fy7YXBtTjD — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 12, 2023

According to the Aemet spokesman, the weather will change on Wednesday. The arrival of a ridge – a tongue of warm air associated with high pressures – ‘will stabilise the atmosphere for a few days’, he pointed out. This will result in a temporary period of high pressure. ‘We will have a few days, probably until the weekend, with progressively rising temperatures and a hot environment typical of this time of year or even somewhat warmer than normal in some areas’, Del Campo explained.

There will still be traces of instability and there may be showers and storms in the Balearic Islands, without ruling out Catalonia and it will also rain in the eastern Cantabrian.

In the rest of the country, cloudy skies will evolve, without ruling out some isolated storms but: “much less frequent and intense’ than in previous days.

Maximum temperatures will begin to rise in a general way, more notable in the western half of the mainland, where the rise could be up to 5 or 6ºC in comparison to Tuesday.

Large areas of the northeast of the peninsula are expected to already exceed 25ºC. These include parts of Galicia, western areas of Castilla y León, the south of the country, and also in the Balearic Islands. In the Guadalquivir Valley and some parts of Malaga, values could reach as high as 34ºC.

Thursday 15 and Friday 16: “will be calm days with stable weather and skies that are generally little cloudy or clear”, according to Rubén del Campo. It could still rain a little in the Cantabrian Sea though he warned.

A thermal rise will continue during both days and by dawn there will already be minimum temperatures above 20º in parts of the Mediterranean coast.

It is likely that temperatures on Friday will not drop below 22º in cities such as Barcelona, Alicante and Malaga, according to AEMET’s predictions.

In the early hours of the afternoon, it will exceed 25º in an almost general way and 30º in the Ebro, Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir basins. There will be a similar situation in the Mediterranean regions, parts of southern Andalucia and even within the Cantabrian communities.

On Friday, a good part of Extremadura and Andalucia will reach or exceed 34 or 35º. Meanwhile, cities like Badajoz, Córdoba and Sevilla could go as high as 38ºC.

According to the Aemet spokesman, temperatures on Friday will be: ” around the normal values ​​for the time of year in most of the mainland”.

In the interior of the Cantabrian communities and western Andalucia, the values ​​will be between 5 and 10º above normal.

The situation will be repeated on Saturday 17. There could be a new rise in temperatures, which would be ‘more marked’ in the extreme north of the country added Del Campo.

Esta semana estará marcada por una subida de las temperaturas, que comenzará el miércoles y continuará hasta el fin de semana. El sábado podrían superarse 34 ºC en áreas del nordeste, levante, centro y sur de la Península. El domingo pobablemente bajen de nuevo transitoriamente. pic.twitter.com/qKCg1f951i — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 12, 2023

Instability could begin to increase on Saturday though he warned, due to the approach of an area of ​​low pressure from the Atlantic.

This could give rise to showers in the northwest of Spain, spreading to the rest of the northern half in subsequent days, with a drop in temperatures starting on Sunday 18 he concluded.