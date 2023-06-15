By Aaron Hindhaugh • 15 June 2023 • 18:25

CREDIT: Photo by Darren Nunis on Unsplash

Formula One jets off to Canada for the second race in North America this season following the Miami Grand Prix, but it looks set to yield the same result of a Red Bull and Max Verstappen victory.

The Formula One calendar is already seven races old with Verstappen winning every single one thus far, despite having an issue in Q3 during the Miami Grand Prix which saw him start back in ninth, the Dutchman is simply so far ahead of everyone else.

While the Red Bull car is simply incredible – which was showcased when it was lifted in the air at Monaco – Verstappen is clearly handling it so much better than his teammate Sergio Perez who’s already 53 points behind the Dutch driver.

One thing that could be a huge factor this weekend to mix the grid up is the weather, with some rain forecasted for over the weekend in Montreal, although that was also expected in Barcelona and it never arrived.

Red Bull set to dominate in Montreal

Even if the rain did arrive and make things more difficult for drivers, it would likely only change things behind the number one spot because Verstappen is arguably the best driver on the grid when it comes to driving in the wet and rainy conditions, so he and the team look set on reaching 100 wins for Red Bull while the driver is looking to equal Ayrton Senna’s number of wins, 41.

The best of the rest is a very interesting battle though heading to Canada with Aston Martin driver, Fernando Alonso, claiming the Barcelona Grand Prix would be the last time he didn’t finish on the podium this season, which is a bold statement given the upgrades Mercedes have brought about.

Mercedes started the season off extremely slow and looked well off the pace of the form runners, however, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell getting second and third respectively last time out in Barcelona, they could now be the team to get closest to Red Bull and Verstappen.

Aston Martin keen to topple Mercedes

However, Mercedes aren’t the only side to bring upgrades, with Aston Martin set to showcase a better version of their AMR23 car this weekend in what could be a memorable home race weekend for Stroll.

If people can forget about Verstappen’s dominance on the rest of the field, then there is a lot of unknowns this weekend, especially given how dangerous the ‘Wall of Champions’ can be for even the very best of drivers.