Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech In ‘Advanced Talks’ With Saudi Pro League Club Al Nassr

By Chris King • 17 June 2023 • 14:50

Image of Chelsea footballer Hakim Ziyech. Credit: Kirill Venediktov/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea striker Hakim Ziyech is reported to be ‘advanced talks’ with Al Nassr from the Saudi Pro League.

According to a tweet this Saturday, June 17, from the respected sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Moroccan international is negotiating a move away from Stamford Bridge.

‘Al Nassr are advancing in talks to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, confirmed. Negotiations are underway — as called by Footmercato. 🚨🔵🇸🇦 #CFC #Saudi. Player open to discuss, proposal made. Chelsea expect final bids from Saudi clubs for Ziyech and Aubameyang too’, he wrote.

Ziyech was on the verge of joining PSG on loan in the last transfer window but the deal fell through at the last minute due to an administrative error. Romano also hinted that Chelsea’s Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make the same move.

He struggled to gain a great amount of playing time last season under Chelsea’s numerous coaches. Thomas Tuchel used him after arriving in the 2020-21 season but after he departed, Ziyech made just brief cameo appearances under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

His blistering form in the Qatar World Cup was an integral part of Morocco’s incredible journey to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Musalli Al-Muammar, the President of Al Nassr is believed to be heading to London for a meeting with the winger, according to today’s dailymail.co.uk.

Should Ziyech decide to accept an offer to play in Saudi Arabia then he will team up with Cristiano Ronaldo. His former teammate N’Golo Kante is on the verge of joining Al-Ittihad after reportedly passing a medical.

The French midfielder will team up with his compatriot Karim Benzema who recently completed a big-money move to the Middle East.

Mauricio Pochettino is currently busy trimming the huge squad he inherited after replacing Chelsea and England legend Frank Lampard.

Joao Felix has already returned to his parent club, Atletico Madrid, while the Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic is thought to be close to moving to the current Premier League champions, Manchester City.