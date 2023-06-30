Chelsea’s England International Completes Move To Serie A Giants AC Milan

By Chris King • 30 June 2023 • 21:50

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has become the latest Chelsea star to leave the club after his move to AC Milan was completed.

In a statement, the Blues said: ‘After 19 years as a Chelsea player, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has left the club and completed a permanent transfer to AC Milan’.

It continued: ‘Loftus-Cheek joined Chelsea as an Under-8 and enjoyed sustained success during his time in the Academy. The midfielder won the FA Youth Cup and the UEFA Youth League before his elevation to the senior squad during the 2014/15 season’.

‘A dedicated professional and a friendly and popular person throughout Cobham, Loftus-Cheek departs having made 155 appearances – in which 13 goals were scored – and with Premier League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup winner’s medals. We wish Ruben the very best as he begins this next chapter in his career’, it concluded.

Loftus Cheek joins a string of top names to leave Chelsea

The England midfielder heads out of the Stamford Bridge exit doors hot on the tail of several of his former teammates. Since Mauricio Pochettino replaced Frank Lampard there has been a mass exodus of big names.

Midfield star Mateo Kovacic joined Manchester City earlier this week. The 29-year-old Croatian international joined Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning team in what is believed to be a £25 million deal.

Mason Mount finally agreed a fee to facilitate his switch to Manchester United earlier this week. His former French midfield colleague N’Golo Kante is already a Saudi Pro League player, as is goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who joined Al Ahli.

Hakim Ziyech’s move to the Middle East fell through

Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly has also gone to play in the Middle East, with Hakim Ziyech the player causing undoubtedly the biggest headlines in the Chelsea saga this week.

The Moroccan striker was due to sign for Cristiano Ronaldo’s club, Al Nassr, but he failed the medical due to an alleged knee issue.

Ziyech was lined up to join Ligue 1 giants PSG back in January but his move fell through at the eleventh hour when important paperwork didn’t go through in time. He is now stuck in limbo unless something can be done to address the medical problem.