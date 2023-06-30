Two Ukrainian Generals Around 50 Officers Killed In Russian Missile Strike On Kramatorsk In Donetsk

By Chris King • 30 June 2023 • 2:09

Image of Igor Konashenkov from the Russian Defence Ministry. Credit: Telegram Russian MoD

Two generals and up to 50 officers of the Ukrainian military were killed in a missile strike on a point of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops in the city of Kramatorsk.

According to Igor Konashenkov, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defence, up to 20 mercenaries and military advisers were also eliminated in the attack on June 27.

A high-precision strike was delivered at the point of temporary deployment of Ukraine’s 56th separate motorised infantry brigade he claimed.

“According to updated information, two generals who participated in the headquarters meeting, up to 50 officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as up to 20 foreign mercenaries and military advisers, were destroyed”, the lieutenant general stated this Thursday 29.

On June 28, it should be noted that Colombian President Gustavo Petro made an official protest to the Russian Federation in connection with the wounding of three of his compatriots in the Donetsk city of Kramatorsk.

According to the Infobae portal, Sergio Jaramillo, the ex-adviser to the President of Colombia, and writer Hector Abad, went to the DPR after participating in a book fair in Kyiv. They were accompanied on the trip by journalist Catalina Gomez.

In a typical response to accusations made by Kyiv about the death of civilians in Kramatorsk, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that the Russian Federation does not strike at civilian infrastructure, as reported by TASS.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to attack in the Donetsk, Krasnoliman and Yuzhno-Donetsk directions, according to the daily report of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Ukraine is losing 135 military personnel daily he claimed

According to Konashenkov, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions amounted to 135 servicemen per day.

“The Russian Armed Forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction struck at the accumulation of manpower and equipment of the 106th brigade of the defence”, he continued.

“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation repelled four attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka in the LPR and Tonenkoe in the DPR in a day”, he added.

In a statement, the Ministry said: “Air defence systems of the Russian Federation intercepted two HIMARS MLRS shells, a HARM missile, and shot down 11 UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”.

A missile strike in March killed more than 300 officers ‘from NATO countries’

Nikolai Sorokin, the director of the Institute for the Study of National Crises, spoke in mid-April about a strike by Russian forces on the Command and Communications Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was allegedly destroyed in early March 2023.

Speaking on the Den TV YouTube channel, Sorokin pointed out that the bunker was located in the Lviv region. It was housed in the old Soviet command post of the Transcarpathian military district at a depth of 120 m. As a result of the strike: “about 300 officers from NATO countries were destroyed”, said the political scientist.

He added that the death toll: “Included several American generals, many colonels, many senior officers, possibly British generals, and a lot of Polish ones”.

In March, the Greek portal Pronews also reported that dozens of foreign officers were killed when hypersonic ‘Dagger’ missiles hit the: “joint Ukrainian-NATO command and communications centre”.