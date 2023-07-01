Chelsea Announce Arrival Of Portuguese Under-21 Star At Stamford Bridge

By Chris King • 01 July 2023 • 18:29
Portugal’s Under-21 star, Diego Moreira was unveiled this Saturday, July 1, as Chelsea’s latest signing.
Diego Moreira has completed a move to Chelsea from Benfica. ✍️
The highly-rated 18-year-old striker arrived from Benfica in Lisbon, where he had played since 2020. Although born in Belgium, and passing through the youth set-ups of youth layers of Standard Liège and Lierse, Moreira now plays at the international level for Portugal.
In an official statement, the Blues announced: “Portugal Under-21 international Diego Moreira has completed a move to Chelsea from Benfica”.
It continued: “The winger, whose father Almami was a Guinea-Bissau international, joined Benfica from Standard Liege in 2020 and played an important role in the club’s 2022 UEFA Youth League triumph. The 18-year-old grabbed two assists in the final, which saw Salzburg defeated 6-0”.
“Moreira featured regularly for Benfica B last term having already made his senior debut. That came against Pacos de Ferreira in May 2022”, it added.
The statement concluded: “The winger is currently representing his country at the European Under-21 Championship and has featured against the Netherlands and Belgium. Welcome to Chelsea, Diego!”.
He will be reunited at Stamford Bridge with his former Eagles teammate Enzo Fernández, who made a record-breaking switch to the English Premier League last January.
Another young player completed a move to Chelsea today. Norwich City’s Alex Matos was unveiled two hours earlier than Moreira.
Chelsea has completed the signing of Alex Matos from Norwich City. ✍️
“Chelsea has completed the signing of Alex Matos from Norwich City. Capable of playing in midfield and attack, Matos featured for Norwich’s Under-18s and Under-21s last season. He scored three goals in the Premier League 2 for the latter”, read an official club statement.
It continued: “An England international at schoolboy level, Matos joined Norwich from Luton Town in 2016 and struck on his first outing for the Canaries’ youth team against Arsenal shortly after his 16th birthday”.
“The 18-year-old averaged a goal involvement per game – five goals, six assists – in his first 11 appearances at that level and became a regular for Norwich’s Under-18s during the 2022/23 campaign, in which he was also handed his debut for the Under-21s. Welcome to Chelsea, Alex!”, it concluded.
