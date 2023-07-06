Arsenal Star Signs New Long-Term Contract

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 July 2023 • 18:10

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. CREDIT: 'Emirates Stadium by fakelvis is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson has signed a new long-term contract with his boyhood club, putting to bed any rumours about him leaving.

The Gunners have undoubtedly been one of the most active clubs this summer securing the signings of Kai Havertz and now Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are closing in on their big-money moves to the Emirates.

It’s not all about who is coming in to make the squad and starting lineup better for Arsenal, it’s about rewarding the players who have helped the club get to this point where they can challenge a team like Manchester City.

That is where Nelson comes in to play as he was someone who had probably the most memorable moment of any Arsenal player last season when he netted a late second winner at home to AFC Bournemouth after seeing his side go 2-0 down.

Reiss Nelson signs new Arsenal contract

Having now signed a long-term contract to keep him at his boyhood club for a very long time, it didn’t always look to be heading that way as he was indeed a free agent having seen his previous deal expire at the back end of last week.

That saw the attacking youngster linked with a move to Newcastle United and play alongside his childhood friend and former Arsenal teammate Joe Willock on Tyneside, but the lure of staying with his club was clearly too much to turn down.

Reiss Nelson on his new Arsenal deal: “I'm kind of lost for words. I've been here since I was eight, I'm 23 now. It's been a hell of a journey & I'm just so happy. My family are Arsenal supporters, so that makes it even happier. I can't wait to get started for the new season.” pic.twitter.com/njTG0LtWUz — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 6, 2023

Mikel Arteta was obviously delighted to see someone so young, talented and versatile commit his long-term future to the club in what is a very exciting time in their modern history.

“Reiss is a player I have admired since the first day I was here. He has tremendous ability and is such an exciting offensive talent. Reiss knows how important he is to our squad with the quality he has.

Mikel Arteta rewards Nelson’s performances

“It’s great that Reiss has committed his future to us – he knows this club so well, he grew up here and we look forward to enjoying many more good moments with him.”

While Nelson will know he’s not going to be a regular starter for Arsenal in the Premier League given the talent around him, he will be demanding at least some starts after being afforded absolutely none last campaign despite his impressive cameo appearances saw him return three goals and two assists.