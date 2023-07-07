Arsenal International Signs Bumper Long-Term Contract

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 July 2023 • 17:45

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba is the latest player to commit his long-term future to the club this summer.

Prior to the start of last season, the future of Saliba looked very unclear having just enjoyed a very successful loan spell out in France with Saint Etienne where he was voted as the best young player in the French league and was seemingly keen on staying there.

Saliba was signed by Arsenal back in 2019 but only became a main part of the first team last season under Mikel Arteta when he and Gabriel formed a stunning partnership in the heart of defence that helped the Gunners push Manchester City the whole way in a thrilling title race.

While almost everyone recognise how good Saliba was as a player when out on the pitch, his ability and presence were potentially felt even more so when the giant defender was injured come the dn of the season as that’s when Arsenal’s season started to fall apart.

William Saliba signs new contract

Arteta now has wholehearted trust in his young French defender and has rewarded him for his efforts of last season by handing him a long-term contract that will secure his services for a long time while also ensuring he gets a nice bump up in wages.

Ready for the next chapter ✍️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 7, 2023

There had previously been rumours about Saliba’s future and if he wished to stay in the Premier League for much longer amid apparent interest from Paris Saint Germain that could perhaps tempt him to go back to his home country and ply his trade over there.

However, this new deal will put an end to all that sort of talk as he will be with the Gunners for a long time as they look to go one step further and potentially lift the Premier League trophy next season.

Arteta delighted to get Saliba tied down

Saliba’s manager, Mikel Arteta, spoke about his delight at getting Slaiba to commit his future to the club after what was a standout camping for the club and the defender personally.

He said: To have William extend his contract with us was something we have wanted to do for a long time. William proved last season just how good and how important he is to our squad.”