Arsenal In Pole Position To Sign £65 Million French Star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 July 2023 • 13:00

Arsenal are said to be keen on winger Moussa Diaby

Arsenal are now reportedly in pole position to sign highly-rated French winger Moussa Daby amid his desire to join the Premier League.

Diaby is a young French international who has been tearing up the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen for the past two seasons having registered 42 goal involvements during that period of time and now he is looking for the next step in his career.

The Frenchman was wanted by Newcastle United last summer who were reportedly eyeing him up as a potential replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin, but instead, they decided to move for Alexander Isak who cost them £63 million and did very well in his first full season scoring 10 goals.

However, they appear to have now missed their opportunity to land the tricky winger as Arsenal are now plotting a move for him this summer as Mikel Arteta shows no sign of slowing down his recruitment push.

The Gunners have already signed Kai Havertz to bolster their attacking and midfield options, and he will soon be joined by Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber which will see their summer spending go over £200 million net.

Arsenal keen on signing Moussa Diaby

Despite that huge amount of money being splashed out and very few outgoings looking to be on the cards apart from Granit Xhaka, Diaby could still come through the door as he has just two years left on his contract so this would prove to be the optimal time for Leverkusen to sell their talented winger.

While Arsenal are said to be in pole position they aren’t the only ones showing an interest as Newcastle remain in the conversation and can offer Champions League football which should help them, but also Manchester United are considering their options if they fail to land a number nine.

French winger desperate to join the Premier League

It’s said that Diaby is wanting a move to the Premier League which is no surprise as he’s never played in England and also because of the embarrassing riches clubs can offer players, however, his former club Paris Saint Germain are said to be very keen on bringing him back to his boyhood club and help lead Luis Enrique’s revolution in Ligue 1.

If Arsenal were to recruit Diaby then it would potentially raise doubts over what the future looks like for Bukayo Saka – who has been watched by Manchester City – and also Reiss Nelson who’s only just signed a new contract yesterday.