Suspected Female Jihadist Arrested With Explosives In Her Teluda, Valladolid Home

By Chris King • 12 July 2023 • 0:27

Image of Guardia Civil officer and vehicle. Credit: Guardia Civil

A large deployment of Guardia Civil officers conducted an anti-terrorism this Tuesday, July 11.

The incident occurred in the Valladolid municipality of Tudela where at least 10 police vehicles and dozens of officers were dispatched to a property to detain a woman suspected of jihadist activities.

As the result of a search carried out in the detainee’s home, explosives were discovered according to the Guardia Civil. She is said to be a foreigner who has strong ties to Spain and was confirmed by the force as having alleged links to jihadism.

Today’s operation was carried out jointly by officers from the Madrid and Valladolid Information Service commands of the Guardia Civil. They conducted several house searches in Tuleda.

The detainee will appear on Thursday 13 before the National Court accused of an alleged crime of terrorism. Legal sources informed 20minutos.es that she also faces charges of carrying out a process of self-indoctrination through social networks. No further information was revealed in connection with the investigation.

A Mossos officer received compensation as a victim of terrorism

The National Court (AN) recently concluded that a Mossos d’Esquadra officer who was injured in the act of duty during attacks in Barcelona and the Tarragona town of Cambrils on August 17, 2017, was a victim of terrorism.

In the court documents, they explained that the officer sued the Ministry of the Interior. This occurred because he claimed that despite suffering ‘permanent consequences’ during the operation he was involved with in the Tarragona town of Alcanar – where the 17-A cell prepared the attacks – he was never recognised as a victim.

On August 8, 2018, the cop requested compensation for the personal injuries he had suffered. The Ministry however argued that it was not possible to establish a causal link between the terrorist attack and the hearing loss and post-traumatic stress injuries he suffered, since: ‘there are no reports of the date of the attack that justify medical assistance because of it’. In a report, they also alleged that: ‘it reflects an improvement in symptoms and a lack of follow-up by psychiatry, therefore it lacks sufficient entity to be considered a permanent sequel’, which is why they did not accept the compensation claim. The Ministry of the Interior insisted the time to claim had elapsed

In addition, on October 12, 2020, the Ministry certified that: ‘the maximum period for resolution of the procedure’ had already elapsed. As a result, they insisted that the Administration could not execute its recognition of the officer as a victim of terrorism due to positive silence, according to 20minutos.es. ‘It is invoked by the appellant that his status as a victim of terrorism has been estimated by positive silence since more than 12 months have elapsed without his request being resolved. Nevertheless, in the resolution that is appealed it is affirmed that he lacks the legal requirements demanded for this, contradicting what is said therein’, added the Chamber. A forensic doctor issued a report on the officer’s injuries Another forensic doctor issued a report on November 2, 2018, in which she ruled that the officer suffered injuries consisting of bilateral acoustic trauma and post-traumatic stress syndrome. For this, he required medical treatment, ‘accruing a stabilisation period for the injuries of 90 preventative days’.

After filing a contentious-administrative appeal before the Central Courts for Administrative Litigation, the ‘objective incompetence of said court to recognise the appeal was declared and it was agreed to refer the proceedings of the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the National Court’. On May 27, 2021, the National Court indicated that: ‘it is evident that due to the terrorist acts he suffered injuries and has been left with consequences for which he must be compensated’. They added that the causal link between the attack and the injuries and sequelae suffered. ‘Consequently, the contentious-administrative appeal must be partially upheld insofar as, once the actor’s status as a victim of terrorism has been accredited and the necessary causal relationship between the personal damages suffered and the acts of a terrorist nature, the granting of compensation for personal damages for a total amount of €16,211.98’, they settled.