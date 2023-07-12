By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 July 2023 • 18:45

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Transfer Guru Alex Crook believes that Wilfried Zaha’s wage demands would be an issue for Newcastle United trying to sign the winger.

Zaha is still a free agent having rejected multiple contract offers from Crystal Palace – who wanted him to break his own record and become the highest earner at the club – and now he has several offers from around the globe.

It’s been reported that Lazio, Fenerbahce and Saudi Pro League clubs have all lodged offers for the free agent, although there has been a severe lack of concrete Premier League interest in the Ivory Coast international.

However, clubs such as Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have been tipped with moves for the Ivorian in recent times, but now that he is 30 and a free agent so can command a hefty wage packet, they could struggle to match whatever Saudi Arabian clubs are offering him.

Saudi Arabia is the place to go for players this summer if they are looking to lower the level of football they are playing every week, but a compromise will be heavily required in terms of a massive bumper contract deal.

Newcastle can’t afford Zaha’s wages

Newcastle are clearly in the market for a new winger this summer amid growing speculation over a move for Harvey Barnes and the future of Allan Saint-Maximin looks far from clear, but Crook beleiebs Zaa could be pricing him out of a move to Tyneside.

“The wages would be an issue for Newcastle because Eddie Howe is quite strict on a salary cap. He doesn’t want people coming in and earning £200,000 per week and disturb the harmony in the dressing room, which I think was a big part of Newcastle’s strength last season.”

Zaha may be forced into Saudi Arabia move

If Zaha is wanting to earn way more than his £130,000 per week salary at Crystal Palace from last season, then he could quickly look further afield than Newcastle as nobody came close to such a wage on Tyneside last term.

Also, there would be very little reason for the top six clubs to pay Zaha in excess of £200,000 per week when he was starting to pick up more injuries than normal last season and is nearing the twilight years of his career.