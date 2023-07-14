Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Sets Up Mouthwatering Wimbledon Final With Novak Djokovic

By Chris King • 14 July 2023 • 20:33

Image of Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in 2022. Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com

Carlos Alcaraz swept Russia’s Daniil Medvedev aside in straight sets at Wimbledon this afternoon, Friday, July 14, to set up a dream final against Novak Djokovic.

The young Spaniard from El Palmar in Murcia was relentless in his pursuit of a first-ever final at the All England Club. At the age of 20, he will now contest the second Grand Slam final of his tennis career after today’s semi-final victory.

Medvedev had no answer to his opponent and the third seed fell to a 6-3 6-3 6-3 defeat on the famous SW19 Centre Court. If Alcaraz plays with this ferocity against Djokovic then tennis fans are in for a massive treat this Sunday 16.

Sealed in extraordinary fashion 🤯@carlosalcaraz's incredible match point is Play of the Day presented by @BarclaysUK #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Ss79HIFEKi — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023

Alcaraz was elated after his victory over the third seed

Speaking in the post-match interview after his crushing victory, Alcaraz said: ‘As I said before, it is a dream for me playing a semi-final here, to be able to play a final here at Wimbledon I can’t believe it’.

He continued: ‘I am going to enjoy this amazing moment for me and [then it’s] time to keep training. It is really difficult to close the match, you have to be really focused against Daniil, he fought to the last moment’.

‘He is an amazing fighter, runner, player. I had to show my best in that tough moment and play aggressive. I had to be myself and that was the key to close that match’, he added.

Djokovic is looking to equal Federer’s record of 24 major titles

Earlier in the day, Djokovic sealed a fifth consecutive Wimbledon final appearance with a 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over Italy’s Jannik Sinner.

The 36-year-old is looking for his 24th major title this year and needs to win on Sunday to equal Roger Federer’s record. He has already lifted the men’s trophy on seven previous occasions.

With age gradually creeping up on the Serb, his desire to achieve that record will surely only add to the electricity on Centre Court this Sunday.

Fans will be witnessing one of the all-time greats of tennis up against a young player who is definitely destined to become another true legend of the game.