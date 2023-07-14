Hollywood Paralysed As American Actors Vote To Join Writers On Historic Strike Close
Trending:

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Sets Up Mouthwatering Wimbledon Final With Novak Djokovic

By Chris King • 14 July 2023 • 20:33

Image of Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz.

Image of Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in 2022. Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com

Carlos Alcaraz swept Russia’s Daniil Medvedev aside in straight sets at Wimbledon this afternoon, Friday, July 14, to set up a dream final against Novak Djokovic.

The young Spaniard from El Palmar in Murcia was relentless in his pursuit of a first-ever final at the All England Club. At the age of 20, he will now contest the second Grand Slam final of his tennis career after today’s semi-final victory.

Medvedev had no answer to his opponent and the third seed fell to a 6-3 6-3 6-3 defeat on the famous SW19 Centre Court. If Alcaraz plays with this ferocity against Djokovic then tennis fans are in for a massive treat this Sunday 16.

Alcaraz was elated after his victory over the third seed

Speaking in the post-match interview after his crushing victory, Alcaraz said: ‘As I said before, it is a dream for me playing a semi-final here, to be able to play a final here at Wimbledon I can’t believe it’.

He continued: ‘I am going to enjoy this amazing moment for me and [then it’s] time to keep training. It is really difficult to close the match, you have to be really focused against Daniil, he fought to the last moment’.

‘He is an amazing fighter, runner, player. I had to show my best in that tough moment and play aggressive. I had to be myself and that was the key to close that match’, he added.

Djokovic is looking to equal Federer’s record of 24 major titles

Earlier in the day, Djokovic sealed a fifth consecutive Wimbledon final appearance with a 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over Italy’s Jannik Sinner.

The 36-year-old is looking for his 24th major title this year and needs to win on Sunday to equal Roger Federer’s record. He has already lifted the men’s trophy on seven previous occasions.

With age gradually creeping up on the Serb, his desire to achieve that record will surely only add to the electricity on Centre Court this Sunday.

Fans will be witnessing one of the all-time greats of tennis up against a young player who is definitely destined to become another true legend of the game.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Transfer News Centre banner
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading