Transfer News: Chelsea Expected To Accept Bids For MAJOR England International

By Chris King • 28 July 2023 • 0:41

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

Premier League outfit Chelsea are believed to be prepared to accept bids for their England international Raheem Sterling.

Mauricio Pochettino is currently trimming the very bloated squad that he inherited from Frank Lampard and Sterling’s wages are a huge chunk of the club’s monthly outgoings.

According to Football Insider, sources have informed the news outlet that the former Manchester City winger has been attracting attention from not only the Middle East but also in Europe and even the UK.

Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City last summer

Since his £47.5 million arrival from the Etihad last Summer, Sterling has struggled to display the form that made him such a formidable force under Pep Guardiola.

He signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further 12 months. A return of nine goals and four assists from 38 appearances in all competitions hardly strengthened his case for regular football under Pochettino in this coming campaign.

In fairness to Sterling, he was known to be struggling with a hamstring problem towards the middle of last season but he still managed to complete 23 matches for the Blues.

If the Argentine coach could move him on then the saving in wages could be immense and hand him a further transfer chest to bring in the younger talent that he seems to favour.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premiership last season

After a dismal season that saw Chelsea end up in 12th in the Premiership, the new manager embarked on a cull that has already seen Kai Havertz sold to Arsenal and Mason Mount join Manchester United. Other stars opted for the lure of the Saudi Pro League.

Pochettino suffered a major blow today in his quest to reinforce his squad when Chelsea’s latest bid for Moises Caicedo was reportedly rejected by Brighton.

According to the respected sports journalist David Ornstein at the Athletic, the Seagulls knocked back a fourth offer, this time of £80m for their 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom is fully aware of the money now being paid for top players. Arsenal recently splashed out £105m to secure the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham and is said to be holding out for a similar fee for his star player.