Transfer News: Chelsea Expected To Accept Bids For MAJOR England International

By Chris King • 28 July 2023 • 0:41
A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge.
Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com
Premier League outfit Chelsea are believed to be prepared to accept bids for their England international Raheem Sterling.
Mauricio Pochettino is currently trimming the very bloated squad that he inherited from Frank Lampard and Sterling’s wages are a huge chunk of the club’s monthly outgoings.
According to Football Insider, sources have informed the news outlet that the former Manchester City winger has been attracting attention from not only the Middle East but also in Europe and even the UK.
Since his £47.5 million arrival from the Etihad last Summer, Sterling has struggled to display the form that made him such a formidable force under Pep Guardiola.
He signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further 12 months. A return of nine goals and four assists from 38 appearances in all competitions hardly strengthened his case for regular football under Pochettino in this coming campaign.
In fairness to Sterling, he was known to be struggling with a hamstring problem towards the middle of last season but he still managed to complete 23 matches for the Blues.
If the Argentine coach could move him on then the saving in wages could be immense and hand him a further transfer chest to bring in the younger talent that he seems to favour.
After a dismal season that saw Chelsea end up in 12th in the Premiership, the new manager embarked on a cull that has already seen Kai Havertz sold to Arsenal and Mason Mount join Manchester United. Other stars opted for the lure of the Saudi Pro League.
Pochettino suffered a major blow today in his quest to reinforce his squad when Chelsea’s latest bid for Moises Caicedo was reportedly rejected by Brighton.
According to the respected sports journalist David Ornstein at the Athletic, the Seagulls knocked back a fourth offer, this time of £80m for their 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder.
Brighton owner Tony Bloom is fully aware of the money now being paid for top players. Arsenal recently splashed out £105m to secure the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham and is said to be holding out for a similar fee for his star player.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.