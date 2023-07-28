Transfer News: Former Premier League Legend On Verge Of Huge Saudi Pro League Move

By Chris King • 28 July 2023 • 18:55

Image of the Saudi Pro League logo. Credit: Saudi Pro League/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Sadio Mane, the former Liverpool striker is believed to be on the verge of joining Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

According to the respected football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a deal is all but done for the current Bayern Munich player to make the switch from the Bundesliga to the Middle East after the clubs agreed ‘verbally’.

Romano tweeted earlier this Friday, July 28: ‘Sadio Mané to Al Nassr, here we go! Deal in place between the two clubs, Bayern have accepted the verbal proposal after advanced talks yesterday Paperwork to be checked on player side and then medical will be booked, deal will be done. Fofana, Brozović, Telles… Mané’.

Sadio Mané to Al Nassr, here we go! Deal in place between the two clubs, Bayern have accepted the verbal proposal after advanced talks yesterday 🟡🔵🇸🇦 Paperwork to be checked on player side and then medical will be booked, deal will be done. Fofana, Brozović, Telles… Mané ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/w0eZqFQxgD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

Some big names have already signed for Al-Nassr

Should the Senegalese international head to Al-Nassr, as Romano pointed out, he will link up with the stars who have already made the same move this Summer.

Seko Fofana, the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international midfielder signed from Ligue 1 side RC Lens last Tuesday 25. He was preceded on July 3 by the 30-year-old Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic who arrived in Saudi Arabia from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Manchester United’s 30-year-old left-back Alex Telles is the third new arrival. The Brazilian spent last season on loan with La Liga club Sevilla but will now find himself playing alongside his former old Red Devils teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese captain is the player responsible for this mass exodus of European footballing talent to the Saudi Pro League.

Mane’s move to Bayern can really be described as a disaster

After six years at Anfield, his move to the Bundesliga champions didn’t really work out well for Mane. Everything pointed to a dream decision after he scored six goals in his first six appearances for the club. However, this soon turned sour.

First, Sane was robbed of an appearance at the Qatar World Cup through injury. After his return, he clashed with coach Julian Nagelsmann following a match against PSG.

That was followed by another clash, this time with his teammate Leroy Sane during their Champions League defeat by Manchester City.

They initially argued on the pitch but it carried over into the dressing room where the striker ended up hitting the German winger. As a result, Mane was put up for sale by Bayern Munich and he will no doubt be hoping that things work out better in Saudi Arabia.

It now remains to be seen if Sadio Mane heading to Al-Nassr will speed up Bayern’s pursuit of Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane. The club will be in need of a replacement for the departing striker irrespective of the fact that they had put him up for sale anyway.