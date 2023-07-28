Transfer News: Manchester United Star ‘Agrees Personal Terms’ For Move To European Giants

By Chris King • 28 July 2023 • 20:41

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

FRED, Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder, has reportedly agreed personal terms with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The international star is in the last year of his contract at Old Trafford and has shown no desire to renew it. According to Sky Sports, the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement on Fred’s valuation before a fee can be set.

Should they resolve the issue then the news outlet believes Erik ten Hag will be dipping into the market to find a replacement as soon as possible.

United have not offered any resistance to their 30-year-old player leaving and he is also thought to have interested fellow Premier League outfit Fulham.

Since arriving in a £47m move from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, Fred has failed to live up to the massive reputation he made for himself in eastern Europe that made United buy him.

He has featured in 213 games in all competitions for the Red Devils, but the Brazilian produced just six goals and six assists last season.

Fred would link up with Wilfried Zaha if he joins Galatasaray

A move to Turkey’s Super Lig will see him link up with the former Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha who sealed his switch last Monday 24.

Sky Sports believe that Fiorentina’s Moroccan international midfielder Sofyan Amrabat could be on Ten Hag’s radar if Fred departs.

According to the Italian news outlet corriere.it, the Serie A club will probably hold out for €30 million although United are expected to try and knock the price down for the 26-year-old who has 12 months still to run on his current deal in Italy.

Liverpool are also rumoured to be chasing Sofyan Amrabat

Liverpool are also thought to be interested in acquiring the services of the Moroccan according to the Italian outlet. He made a huge impact at the World Cup in Qatar last December as his nation reached the last four of the tournament.

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for some replacement midfielders after this Summer’s clearout at Anfield. His captain of 12 years, Jordan Henderson, completed his move to the Saudi Pro League yesterday.

The German coach has already brought in the Argentinian World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35m.