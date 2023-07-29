Transfer News: Manchester United Complete HUGE Deal For New Striker

By Chris King • 29 July 2023 • 21:16

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE giants Manchester United have reportedly closed a deal that will see Rasmus Højlund arrive at Old Trafford.

According to the respected football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, United have reached an agreement with Serie A outfit Atalanta for the signature of the 20-year-old Danish international striker.

He tweeted this evening, Saturday, July 29: ‘Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Atalanta #MUFC Package will be around €70m with add-ons, clubs preparing documents in the next 24 hours. Højlund agreed 5-year deal ten days ago as he only wanted Manchester United’.

Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Atalanta 🚨🔴🇩🇰 #MUFC Package will be around €70m with add ons, clubs preparing documents in the next 24 hours. Højlund agreed 5 year deal ten days ago as he only wanted Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/MVN0ubeH7O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023

Højlund has been on Erik ten Hag’s radar all Summer so the Dutch coach will no doubt be elated that an agreement has finally been reached with the Italians.

The Dane has only spent one season with Atalanta following his £14.5m move from Austrian side Sturm Graz. In 32 appearances, he bagged himself nine goals.

Following the disastrous loan-signing of Wout Weghorst from Burnley last January, Ten Hag will be hoping that his latest acquisition can do better than the return of zero goals from 17 matches that the 30-year-old Dutch forward produced.

Højlund is United’s thrid major signing of the Summer

United have now brought in three new players during the current transfer window. Mason Mount arrived from Chelsea in a reported £60m move.

The England midfielder will have a major role to play alongside former Real Madrid legend Casemiro in the middle of the park.

A graduate of the famous Chelsea Academy, the 24-year-old brings a wealth of experience gained in Europe with the Blues, including picking up a Champions League winner’s medal in 2021.

Holding the fort behind him will be Andre Onana, who replaces Spain’s David de Gea in goal. The 27-year-old Cameroonian international joined from another Serie A club, Inter Milan for a reputed £47m having previously worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.