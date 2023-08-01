Transfer News: Chelsea Could Swap Romelu Lukaku For Juventus Striker Says Fabrizio Romano

By Chris King • 01 August 2023 • 4:30
Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium.
Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
CHELSEA are reported to once again be looking into the possibility of swapping Romelu Lukaku for Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović.
The Blues investigated this avenue earlier in July but the idea was eventually shelved. According to the respected football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano – who is nearly always right – the two clubs have resumed talks on the matter.
Romano tweeted: ‘Chelsea are now back in talks again with Juventus through intermediaries — swap deal between Romelu Lukaku & Dušan Vlahović has been discussed again. Chelsea will discuss Vlahović internally as this option has been rejected in July’.
Chelsea are now back in talks again with Juventus through intermediaries — swap deal between Romelu Lukaku & Dušan Vlahović has been discussed again 🔵
Chelsea will discuss Vlahović internally as this option has been rejected in July. pic.twitter.com/1DuZPQYejU
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023
If a move transpired then it would probably involve the Belgian striker moving to Turin with the Blues taking the 23-year-old Serbian to Stamford Bridge while also paying a fee to the Italians, added Romano in a subsequent post.
More on Dušan Vlahović. Chelsea are yet to make decision on swap deal as Juventus insist on negotiations with Romelu Lukaku. 🔵🇷🇸 #CFC
Deal would include fee to Juventus plus Lukaku but Chelsea rejected Vlahović in July — they’ve been offered this chance again now. pic.twitter.com/zcwKNMzv8G
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023
Since arriving in Milan from Fiorentina, the Serb had notched a total of 23 goals in 63 matches, along with six assists. Vlahović was expected to sign for PSG but the French outfit suddenly turned their attention to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani according to dailymail.co.uk.
The Ligue 1 giants are also known to be involved in negotiations that could see French forward Ousmane Dembele leave Barcelona and head to Paris.
On Monday, July 31, Fabrizio Romano believed that the two clubs had reached a verbal agreement but there has been no update from him on the situation yet.
‘Verbal agreement between Ousmane Dembélé and Paris Saint-Germain is confirmed — sealed since Sunday late night on five year deal. Dembélé said yes, as revealed overnight. It’s on PSG and Barça to find the way — Liga €50m clause set to expire in 8 hours… or another way’, he tweeted yesterday.
Verbal agreement between Ousmane Dembélé and Paris Saint-Germain is confirmed — sealed since Sunday late night on five year deal. 🔴🔵🔒
Dembélé said yes, as revealed overnight.
It’s on PSG and Barça to find the way — Liga €50m clause set to expire in 8 hours… or another way. pic.twitter.com/zUROWKbB3i
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023
Inter Milan had been hoping that 30-year-old Romelu Lukaku would return to the San Siro but when the Belgian announced that he preferred to go to Juventus, they immediately cooled their interest in him.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
