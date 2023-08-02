Jurgen Klopp Comments On Liverpool Links To £170 Million Star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 02 August 2023 • 9:00

Image of Liverpool FC flag. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Jurgen Klopp has rubbished talk about Liverpool making an audacious loan move for wantaway France star Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Mbappe has been at the centre of a controversial transfer saga thus far with Paris Saint Germain adamant he will be sold in the coming weeks due to him being unwilling to sign a new contract for at least one more year, whereas the player is wanting to leave as a free agent next summer.

If the striker was to leave next summer then he would likely join Real Madrid as a free agent and thus be able to receive a monster signing-on bonus as well as a very handsome salary package which is said to be around €160 million according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Klopp rubbishes Mbappe to Liverpool rumours

There have been some options reportedly on the table for both PSG and Mbappe, although nothing has been able to please both parties with the Parisian outfit willing to sell Mbappe to Saudi Arabia, while the striker wasn’t open to moving to the Middle East on a one year contract.

Something that could have been feasible for both sides was a potential loan move to the Premier League with Liverpool as this would see him play in potentially the best league in the world for one year so could prove himself to some in the media who believe he hasn’t done it in a top league yet, and then PSG get a bumper loan fee from the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp is enjoying the Mbappe to Liverpool rumours 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZaOCIGClnV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 1, 2023

Despite this looking like a good idea on paper and in theory, given Liveprool’s need to improve in other areas of the pitch including centre midfield and defense, this move is certainly not close to happening anytime soon and would require a huge U-turn from both Klopp and the club to be pulled off.

While Klopp is a big admirer of the player – as most people in the footballing world are – he doesn’t believe he will be managing Mbappe anytime soon.

Mbappe likely to leave as a free agent next summer

He said: “I can say that I think he’s a really good player but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now… but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me… that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

The most likely outcome looks to be Mbappe will play out his final year with his boyhood club, annoy them in the process, and then finally join Real Madrid next summer in what would be one of the biggest free agent signings in footballing history, although other clubs who’ve held long-term interest could still play a part in the next 12 months such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.