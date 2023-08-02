Tottenham Stand To Lose £44m If Record-Breaking Signing Moves To Turkish Giants

By Chris King • 02 August 2023 • 19:53

Image of Tottenham fans. Credit: Cosmin Iftode/Shutterstock.com

Tanguy Ndombele’s time at Tottenham could be coming to an end after Galatasaray expressed an interest in purchasing the midfielder for £11 million.

The French midfielder joined Spurs in 2019 for a then-record-breaking fee of £55 million. However, since his arrival in London, he has struggled to meet expectations and deliver on the promise that accompanied such an expensive transfer.

After spending two years away from London with Ligue 1 outfit Lyon and then Napoli, where he won the Serie A title last season – it remains unclear whether or not this talented player will ever fulfil his true potential at Tottenham Hotspur.

Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray has emerged as an option for Ndombele. Their offer is now reportedly being considered by the player as his next destination.

The Turks offered £44m less than Tottenham paid for the player

According to The Mirror, the Turks have made an offer for the midfielder but it falls a staggering £44m short of what Spurs forked out to bring him in four years ago.

Ndombele showed promise under Mauricio Pochettino’s guidance but ultimately fell out of favour with Spurs. Now the club faces a significant financial loss if the French star moves to Istanbul.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy expressed disappointment with his own club’s decision to invest heavily in Ndombele earlier this year. He lamented that it was not a wise move for their finances and could have negative consequences down the line.

New coach Ange Postecoglou reportedly no longer wants Ndombele

Ange Postecoglou, the new Spurs boss has reportedly made it clear that he no longer wants Ndombele at the club. Sources of the news outlet suggested that the 57-year-old manager is planning to axe at least ten players in this summer’s transfer window.

Ndombele appears likely to be one of those shown the exit door by the coach. It remains unclear who else could face dismissal from the club as part of these changes.

England star James Maddison has already proven himself as a worthy replacement for Ndombele. The former France international was recently given the opportunity to showcase his skills in Tottenham’s starting lineup during an exhibition match but that looks like it could have been his farewell display.

During his four seasons at the North London club, Ndombele has made 63 appearances in all competitions, with a return of six goals. His contributions to the team are noteworthy and demonstrated the talent that he undoubtedly possesses.

Galatasaray have already signed former Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha and they are also negotiating to take Manchester United’s 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder Fred to the Super Lig.