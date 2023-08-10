Finland To Host ‘Ugliest’ Vase Exhibition

By John Ensor • 10 August 2023 • 14:01

Some of the exhibition vases. Credit: kauppapuutarhaliitto.fi

Ever been gifted a vase so ugly that it’s hidden away in a closet? The Finns are no exception and have decided to host an exhibition to embrace the imperfections in these often-overlooked household items.

The Lepaa 2023 garden exhibition in Finland is due to host the first-ever competition to find Finland’s ugliest vase from August 17 to 19. Visitors will be invited to vote for the ugliest vase among around 40 contenders, an idea conceived by exhibition manager Elina Vuori writes kauppapuutarhaliitto.fi.

A Personal Perspective

‘I myself have accumulated all kinds of vases over the decades, and finding the best one for a new bouquet is not always easy. Everything feels wrong or ugly in some way. We decided to gather all the strange things together for once,’ Vuori stated.

The competition’s aim was not only to find the most aesthetically challenged vase but to celebrate the beauty in their diversity and imperfection. The organisers wanted to encourage people to value what’s left behind by trends, and to show respect for existing possessions, even if imperfect.

Elina Vuori explained the eclectic selection of vases: ‘There are different categories of ugliness: there are old-fashioned vases, modern and kitsch, self-made, humorous and, for example, seasonal motifs. We tried to find at least one candidate for the exhibition from each category.’

Generational differences in perception were another theme that emerged. ‘The competition also reveals interesting generational differences. For example, a Kitch vase from the early 1980s can be a very current find for generation z. The glass blocks of the 1970s have already made it back into the interior in some places,’ Vuori noted.

What Makes A Vase ‘Ugly?’

Categories of vases included Old-fashioned, Modern, Kitsch, Humorous, Souvenirs, Self-made, ceramics, Prize vases, Heirloom vases, Valuable vases, Finnish design, Foreign art, Seasonal themes, and Inventive.

After the event, the exhibition’s Facebook and Instagram pages will reveal the winner, making this an occasion not just for reflection on what makes a vase ‘ugly,’ but an opportunity to ponder the very nature of aesthetics itself.

The variety of vases, from heirlooms to the downright humorous, reminds us that beauty, and indeed ugliness, is often in the eye of the beholder. This quirky competition gives us all a chance to celebrate the uniqueness and diversity found in even the most mundane objects.