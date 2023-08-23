Transfer News: Steven Gerrard Confirms ‘Fake News’ Linking Al Ettifaq With Mason Greenwood

By Chris King • 23 August 2023 • 1:15
REPORTS linking Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq with Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood are ‘fake news’ according to Steven Gerrard.
The former Liverpool and England legend was recently appointed coach of the Dammam-based side. Earlier this Tuesday, August 22, The Sun claimed that Gerrard’s club was showing an interest in the 21-year-old who was let go by United yesterday, Monday 21.
Gerrard took to Instagram to clarify the situation, immediately dispelling any alleged links to a move for Greenwood as ‘fake news’.
The Sun also updated its story to say that it looked as though clubs in the Middle East had now cooled over entering into negotiations with the Red Devils to buy him after taking into account any possible risk of a public backlash.
Roma had also been rumoured to be interested in the player but this was quickly dispelled by the Italian Roma Press news outlet.
It reported Filippo Biafora of Il Tempo as reporting that the Serie A outfit’s Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho preferred to distance himself from a player who had been accused – but subsequently found not guilty by the CPS – of rape and domestic violence.
United have until the end of this transfer window to find a home for Greenwood or they could face losing millions on him with his current contract still in place.
Since taking over as coach of Al Ettifaq, 43-year-old Gerrard had brought in his former Anfield teammate and the club’s former captain, Jordan Henderson.
Moussa Dembélé, the 27-year-old French international striker also made the switch to Gerrard’s side from Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyon. The former Celtic hero finds himself playing for a former Glasgow Rangers manager.
He joined the 28-year-old Scottish international centre-back Jack Hendry who arrived in Saudia Arabia from Club Brugge in Belgium. Hendry also spent some time at Celtic, under the leadership of Brendan Rodgers before making a permanent move to Belgian side Oostende and subsequently, Brugges.
