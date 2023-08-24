Transfer News: Chelsea Confirm Signing Of Exciting Young Striker From Santos In Brazil

By Chris King • 24 August 2023 • 23:51
CHELSEA confirmed their latest signing this Thursday, August 24, in the form of 18-year-old Brazilian striker Deivid Washington.
Chelsea has completed the signing of Deivid Washington from Brazilian side Santos! ✍️
The teenager made the switch to Stamford Bridge and the Premier League from Santos. In an official statement on chelseafc.com, the club welcomed him: ‘Chelsea has completed the signing of Deivid Washington from Brazilian side Santos’.
‘The teenage forward has signed a seven-year contract, with the option of a further year, following a breakout season in South America and follows Angelo Gabriel in joining from Santos’, it continued.
It added: ‘Washington can play anywhere across the line in the final third but predominately operates as a striker. He sealed his transfer earlier today and the Brazilian becomes our latest summer addition’.
‘The talented forward began his career with Gremio, before switching to Santos in 2016. He caught the eye while featuring in the youth ranks at Santos, with his goalscoring exploits earning him a call-up to the first-team picture’, it added.
It concluded: ‘Washington made his senior debut for Santos in April, coming on as a late substitute in the Copa do Brasil, before netting his first goal a month later in a 3-0 Serie A win over Bahia. Welcome to Chelsea, Deivid!’.
Deivid's first day at HQ! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NDC1YyIqlf
The Blues are currently in the middle of an injury crisis, with nine players out of action ahead of this Friday’s clash with Luton Town.
Mykhailo Mudryk became the latest casualty, with the Ukrainian international winger reportedly limping off the training ground at Cobham this morning.
Moises Caicedo made an instant start in the Chelsea side after recently arriving from Brighton in what was a new British transfer record.
However, there has been no sign of their other new signing Romeo Lavia, who made the switch from Championship outfit Southampton.
According to Mauricio Pochettino: ‘He is not quite ready yet and needs a few weeks before he will be involved. He’s conditioning now and working hard to catch up with the rest of the team. We need to wait a couple of weeks before he’s ready’.
The head coach with the latest on Romeo Lavia. 💬
'He is not quite ready yet and needs a few weeks before he will be involved.
'He's conditioning now and working hard to catch up with the rest of the team. We need to wait a couple of weeks before he's ready.' 🤝 pic.twitter.com/1pWrdWI8jn
