Sir Nils Olav III the World’s Highest Ranking Penguin

By Catherine McGeer • 26 August 2023 • 21:40

Major General Sir Nils Olav III, Baron of the Bouvet Islands is the mascot and colonel-in-chief of the Norwegian King’s Guard. Image: edinburghzoo.org.uk/

IN a quirky display of tradition, the Norwegian military has bestowed the title of Major General upon a penguin named Sir Nils Olav III. Hailing from Edinburgh Zoo, this king penguin rose to the third-highest rank in Norway’s armed forces. The ceremony, a nod to a mid-20th-century practice, occurred during the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Amidst music and soldiers, Sir Nils inspected his troops, solidifying his status as possibly the world’s highest-ranking penguin.

The recent promotion of Sir Nils Olav III has not only sparked a flurry of social media shares but also marked a significant event in the longstanding partnership between the Edinburgh Zoo and the Norwegian King’s Guard. The ceremony took place amidst the splendour of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, as soldiers from the Third Guards Company of the Norwegian King’s Guards, dressed in immaculate uniforms, converged at the zoo to partake in this cherished tradition.

The History of Sir Nils

Major General Sir Nils Olav III, Baron of the Bouvet Islands is the mascot and colonel-in-chief of the Norwegian King’s Guard. The name ‘Nils Olav’ and associated ranks have been passed down through three king penguins since 1972. Nils Olav was initially given the rank of visekorporal (lance corporal) and has risen through the ranks over the years!

Watch the amazing moment king penguin, Sir Nils Olav III was promoted to Major General 🐧 The bird is a resident of @EdinburghZoo and the official mascot of His Majesty the King’s Guard of Norway 🇳🇴 The honour now means he holds the third highest rank in the Norwegian Army! pic.twitter.com/q87pOxnQii — Forces News (@ForcesNews) August 22, 2023



Sir Nils Olav III has become a symbol of pride for Edinburgh Zoo but also for the soldiers of the Norwegian King’s Guard. David Field Chief Executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland said ‘We are honoured to host His Majesty the King’s Guard Band and Drill Team of Norway once again as they return to Edinburgh Zoo to bestow this prestigious new title upon our king penguin, Sir Nils Olav. It is a very proud moment and represents the ongoing close collaboration between our two countries, Scotland, and Norway.’

Today we joined His Majesty the King’s Guard Band and Drill Team of Norway at @EdinburghZoo for the promotion of their official mascot, Emperor Penguin Brigadier Sir Nils Olav III. Find out more here https://t.co/IcPqfvccCq. #EdinTattoo pic.twitter.com/yY4grOrA7O — Edinburgh Tattoo (@EdinburghTattoo) August 21, 2023

Jason Barrett, Chief Operating Officer at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: ‘The theme for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo this year is Stories and what better connection to our Show than the story of Sir Nils Olav and his rise through the ranks. His Majesty’s Kings Guard of Norway bring a rich history, honour, and tradition to our cast and have been a fan favourite for years. Having acts like the Kings Guard showcases the cross-cultural component found within the Tattoo and is what makes it so unique among entertainment offerings. On behalf of the entire cast and crew of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, I am delighted to congratulate Sir Nils Olav III on his promotion to Major General.’

David Field, Chief Executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, noted the significance of the collaboration between Scotland and Norway, one that’s celebrated through the bond forged between the King’s Guard and the beloved penguin. This partnership has not only captured the essence of friendship but also showcased the merging of two nations through a charming, feathery ambassador.